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To the People of the Resistance: This Is How the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs Described You

To the People of the Resistance: This Is How the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs Described You
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Infographics by Abir Qanso 

He didn't just lead them he defined them. From the siege of 2003 to the victory of 2006 and the steadfastness of 2018, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described the People of the Resistance not as victims, but as history-makers. The ones who turned oppression into honor, patience into power, and blood into a ballot that no enemy could defeat.

To the People of the Resistance: This Is How the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs Described You

Israel SayyedHassanNasrallah Hezbollah IslamicResistance AxisOfResistance

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Last Update: 26-09-2026 Hour: 10:20 Beirut Timing

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