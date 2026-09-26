To the People of the Resistance: This Is How the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs Described You

Infographics by Abir Qanso

He didn't just lead them he defined them. From the siege of 2003 to the victory of 2006 and the steadfastness of 2018, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah described the People of the Resistance not as victims, but as history-makers. The ones who turned oppression into honor, patience into power, and blood into a ballot that no enemy could defeat.