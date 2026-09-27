Sheikh Qassem: Resistance To Continue; Hezbollah will soon Announce Contribution to Providing Shelter

By Al-Ahed News, Live Coverage

Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem confirmed that the movement remains committed to its principles and to continuing along the path of resistance.

Sheikh Qassem made the remarks during a central ceremony held by Hezbollah on Saturday, September 27, 2026, to commemorate the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah’s two former Secretary Generals, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, at the shrine of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs.

His Eminence further stressed that the resistance’s role is to confront aggression, prevent the consolidation of occupation and work toward the liberation of occupied Lebanese territory.

To the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs: You Charted the Path

Addressing the late martyr Sayyed Nasrallah, Sheikh Qassem said: “My beloved Sayyed, companion of the journey and brotherly leader in Hezbollah’s path and resistance, you entered our hearts, filled our minds, and charted the path toward our cherished life.”

“My beloved Sayyed, you are the resistance, and the resistance is you. You became its symbol for the free people of the world. You were the leader, and you have become an inspirational leader in the entire world,” His Eminence added.

Moreover, he went on to say: “We will continue along the Muhammadan-Alawite path, the path of Imam Khomeini, Imam Khamenei, and Imam Musa Al-Sadr-the path of guardianship and jihad. Palestine will remain the compass, alongside the liberation of our land.”

To Sayyed Safieddine: You Never Rested or got Tired

Turning to Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, Sheikh Qassem said: “My master, Sayyed Hashem Safieddine, you never rested, tired, or grew weary in serving this path. You were the support and aide of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs. You left us too soon, but your steadfast steps will remain a landmark on the path of resistance and its fighters.”

The Resistance Leader also announced that four jihadist aides were martyred during the Battle of “Awli Al-Ba’s”.

He recalled that jihadist aide Sayyed Fouad Shukr was among the founders of resistance activity within Hezbollah and played a major role in building its formations.

He also highlighted the role of jihadist aide Hajj Ibrahim Aqil, saying he had devoted his life to resistance activity since the “Israeli” invasion and played a key role in establishing the Radwan Force.

Sheikh Qassem unveiled that jihadist aide Hajj Abdul-Moneim Karaki spent more than four decades engaged in Islamic activity and in establishing the first resistance cells, and assumed responsibility for the Sayyed Al-Shuhada compound during the period of support.

He underlined that that jihadist aide Sayyed Suhail Al-Husseini assumed the position of chief of staff in 2008, developed the resistance formations, and served as a mentor and intellectual.

He also described martyr commander Sheikh Nabil Qaouk as “a true pillar” alongside the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, noting that he held several responsibilities, the last being preventive security.

In parallel, Sheikh Qassem recalled that martyr commander Abbas Nilforoushan stood alongside the resistance as an aide, adviser, and commander. He also noted that Hajj Mortada, Hajj Adel Mohammad Bahsoun, and Hajj Maher Shaheen were martyred alongside Sayyed Hashem Safieddine.

He paid “a special tribute to the living martyrs, the wounded survivors of the pager attacks, who set a remarkable example, as well as to the unjustly detained prisoners and all those who stood by the martyrs and prisoners.”

He also saluted “3,400 male and female martyrs among the resistance fighters and the people.”

“We Remain Faithful to the Pledge: We Remain Committed to Our Principles”

Sheikh Qassem confirmed that Hezbollah’s Shura Council had decided to designate the period beginning with the Battle of Awli Al-Ba’s and continuing to the present as the “We Remain Loyal to the Pledge” phase.

“‘We remain loyal to the pledge’ means that we will continue. It means that when a leadership is martyred, it is succeeded by a leadership that continues along the same path. It means that we remain committed to our principles,” he emphasized.

His Eminence underscored: “‘We remain loyal to the pledge’ means remaining committed to our principles, foremost among them the divinely guided and courageous resistance in confronting aggression. It is an Islamic, national, and humanitarian resistance, and we will work to sustain it against the enemy so that it withdraws from our land and we achieve the liberation of the occupied territory.”

“‘We remain faithful to the pledge’ means honoring the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, preserving national unity and coexistence, caring about the people’s concerns, and learning the lessons of previous stages,” he said.

“What Has the State Done?”

Sheikh Qassem criticized the performance of the Lebanese authorities, saying: “It seems they have forgotten to ask: What has the state done? Who repels aggression against a state? The authorities order the army to repel the occupation.”

He also the resistance had “halted the objectives of the aggression in cooperation with the resistance fighters and honorable people,” adding that the resistance had demonstrated that the enemy forces were unable to achieve their objective of eliminating it.

“We are confronting ‘Israel’, which is supported by the United States with every possible capability. The resistance fighters were able to confront these massive forces,” he emphasized, noting that “Let the Zionists know well that, with these resistance fighters, the blood of the Sayyed of the Nation’s Martyrs, and these sacrifices, we have no choice but to continue, and we cannot be defeated.”

“Three Months of Steadfastness at Ali Al-Taher”

Recalling the resistance fighters’ efforts to halt the advance of the enemy brigades and forces, Sheikh Qassem said: “We held our ground, to the extent permitted by the battlefield, in Bint Jbeil, Naqoura, Aita Al-Shaab, Ali Al-Taher, and everywhere there was resistance for a significant period of time.”

“At Ali al-Taher, there was steadfastness for three months, but holding the position is not the task we are carrying out,” he added.

He explained that the resistance confronts the enemy on two levels: “to confront it at the place and time, to the extent possible within the calculations of gains and losses, and to prevent the enemy from establishing itself and consolidating the occupation.”

“The responsibility of the leadership is to chart steps that are not necessarily clear to the public. It is natural that a person does not reveal his secrets,” Sheikh Qassem confirmed, noting that withholding certain details is linked to the nature of managing the battle.

His Eminence affirmed that “We are confident in victory, and it will come in the form that the people want, through liberation, God willing. The resistance was established only because of aggression.”

He warned that surrendering to the enemy would mean the end of coexistence in Lebanon and the establishment of settlements in the country.

“This country is our country together, and we will not give up a single inch of its 10,452 square kilometers. The future of the country is South Lebanon. Lebanon is one and will remain so, or it will cease to be,” Hezbollah Secretary General highlighted.

“The Memorandum of Understanding Reduced the Escalation”

Sheikh Qassem praised the positive impact of the Iranian memorandum of understanding on Lebanon, saying that it had “reduced the escalation to the level we are witnessing today.”

He stressed at the same time that “the resistance was able to limit the movement of the aggression.”

Addressing the “Israeli” side, he said: “Asking the Lebanese Army to be a tool at your disposal is a noose around your neck. This is a national army.”

He warned that a Lebanon without resistance would cease to exist, arguing that the enemy seeks all of Lebanon, internal strife, and a country aligned with the US administration.

Sheikh Qassem described the “framework agreement” as “a shameful concession of all the cards that this authority could possess and use in an attempt to secure Lebanon’s rights.”

He further accused the authorities of assisting what he described as the “Israeli”-American scheme rather than confronting it, and said they bear responsibility for the continuation of the unstable security situation resulting from the attacks.]

“The President Must Respect the Constitution and the Taif Agreement”

On the internal front, Sheikh Qassem said the president has the right to negotiate, but “does not have the right to violate the Constitution and the Taif Agreement or relinquish Lebanon’s right to prosecute the enemy.”

He called for “an end to concessions,” adding: “We want the president to be an arbiter and a unifier, not someone who divides the Lebanese.”

His Eminence reiterated that Hezbollah is ready for dialogue, but asked: “How can we engage in dialogue with someone who has declared the resistance to be outside the law?”

He stressed that if “’Israel’ withdraws from Lebanese territory or agrees to any measure in Lebanon’s interest, this is the result of the resistance and the memorandum of understanding, not the result of the agreement and the negotiating framework.”

“Our resistance people have astonished the world, and our resistance fighters delivered a legendary performance on the battlefield in confronting the enemy. Our leaders have always been on the battlefield and have never wavered,” he said.

“We Are Committed to Providing Shelter and Reconstruction”

Addressing the resistance’s supporters, Sheikh Qassem stressed: “Our people, who are enduring great sacrifices, we know that you are a model of patience and that you are enduring much for the sake of preserving the path.”

He announced that Hezbollah is committed to providing shelter and reconstruction through its own resources and donations, while urging the state to fulfill its responsibilities.

The Resistance Leader also questioned the government’s handling of the country’s deteriorating economic situation, saying: “Where is the government when it comes to the deteriorating economic situation? We now have a Ministry of Darkness, not a Ministry of Energy.”

“Achieve the Liberation First”

On the issue of what is referred to as “the exclusive control of weapons,” Sheikh Qassem said Hezbollah is ready for dialogue and discussion.

“We are ready for dialogue and discussion on the issue of the exclusive control of weapons,” he said, addressing the authorities: “But achieve the liberation first.”

He stressed that people have the right to demonstrate and hold sit-ins, while arguing that “there is no longer a system of justice because of America.”

Sheikh Qassem praised Iran’s position and saluted Imam Khamenei, whom he described as “the great symbol” of their work and resistance, saying that Iran had remained steadfast.

He also stressed that “Palestine will be the symbol and the face of the future.”

He concluded by saluting “the great Yemeni people and Ansarullah, who stood alongside Palestine, Iran, and Lebanon,” asserting that “the future belongs to the peoples of the region.”