Iran Urges Global Action to Prosecute those behind Sayyed Nasrallah’s Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

Iran stressed that all countries must fulfill their moral and international legal duty to prosecute and punish those responsible for the assassination of late Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

In a statement issued on Sunday marking the second anniversary of Sayyed Nasrallah’s assassination, Iran’s Foreign Ministry once again denounced the “heinous and unforgivable crime” committed by “Israeli” terrorists in their attack on Lebanon and the martyring of Sayyed Nasrallah and his companions, including Iranian commander Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan.

“Undoubtedly, neither the passage of time nor the repetition and accumulation of crimes will cause the slightest disruption to the demand for justice and the punishment of the criminals,” it said.

It further added that Iran recognizes Lebanon’s important position as a country neighboring an “occupying and terrorist entity” and remains steadfast in its principled position of supporting its independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and national unity.

“Iran believes that a strong, independent Lebanon capable of defending its people and territory is one of the pillars of stability and sustainable security for the entire region,” the ministry emphasized.

It noted that during three decades of wise leadership of the Lebanese resistance against “Israeli” aggression and occupation and their American supporters, Sayyed Nasrallah presented an “unparalleled example of courage, insight, wisdom and strength”.

“The late Hezbollah chief’s lasting legacy would remain in the minds and culture of the people of Lebanon and the region forever,” the statement said.

According to the ministry, the people of Lebanon, the region and the world are increasingly recognizing that confronting the occupation and warmongering of a racist and autocratic entity that recognizes no limits in its crimes and brutality and honors no commitments, requires the continuation of dignified resistance.

It also honored the memory of other martyrs of the path of resistance, from Iran’s top anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis to Hamas political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and Chief of the General Staff of the Yemeni Armed Forces, Major General Mohammed Abdulkarim Al-Ghamari.