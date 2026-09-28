IRG Hails Seizure of 2nd US Underwater Drone: Not Just A Catch, An Intelligence Prize

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Hossein Mohebi has hailed the capture of another advanced American underwater drone in the Strait of Hormuz, declaring the multi-million-dollar asset a highly valuable "intelligence prize" that will expose US espionage operations in the region.

Mohebi, in a Sunday post on X, emphasized that the strategic waterway remains firmly under Tehran's control and serves as a trap for foreign military assets.

"The Strait of Hormuz is not only not open, but it is the hunting ground of the IRG Navy for American underwater assets," Mohebi stated.

He revealed that the latest capture is a Mk 18 Mod 2 Kingfish, describing it as an advanced, autonomous underwater vehicle [AUV] equipped with sophisticated sonar and precision navigation systems.

"This is not just a catch; it is an intelligence prize," he added.

According to an earlier statement from the IRG Navy, the seizure was the result of a "coordinated, complex operation involving intelligence oversight and electronic warfare."

The military confirmed that the US drone was operating in the Strait of Hormuz for espionage purposes and is currently in the hands of IRG specialists for comprehensive data recovery and analysis.

The capture of the Kingfish represents a significant blow to US naval intelligence capabilities.

Designed for underwater reconnaissance and environmental mapping, these highly advanced autonomous vehicles cost millions of dollars.

By securing the drone intact, Iranian military specialists now have unprecedented access to its encrypted data, sensor arrays, and navigational algorithms, further bolstering Iran's asymmetric warfare capabilities and reverse-engineering programs.

This marks the second time this month that the IRG has successfully captured a US submarine drone in the vital waterway, which was crucial for global oil and gas trade before the outbreak of the US-"Israeli" war of aggression in late February.

Iran has maintained a strict blockade of the Strait of Hormuz since the war began, enforcing its sovereign rights and dictating the terms of regional security.