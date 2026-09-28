2 Years on Sayyed Nasrallah’s Martyrdom, IRG Hails His Enduring Legacy: Sayyed of Resistance is Alive

By Staff, Agencies

The Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] has issued a statement marking the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, declaring that his pure blood has become a "fountain of power" for the Axis of Resistance and that his strategic vision continues to guide the fight against US and “Israeli” aggression.

In the statement, the IRG described the “Sayyed of Resistance” as a strategic architect, a master of the field and diplomacy, and the living embodiment of the unbreakable bond between the region’s resistant nations.

“Two years have passed since that bloody day and the terrorist, criminal act by the sinister Zionist entity,” the statement read. “But contrary to the enemy's demonic intentions, the shine of his pure blood was not extinguished; rather, it turned into a gushing spring of power and growth within the body of the Resistance.”

The IRG highlighted Sayyed Nasrallah’s profound ideological impact, noting that he transformed the concept of resistance from a mere tactical reaction into a comprehensive worldview.

“Following the path of his master and leader, the martyred Imam Khamenei [may his soul rest in peace], he elevated resistance from a tactic to an intellectual, identity-based, and civilizational system,” the Guards stated. “He proved that resistance is not just a reaction, but a strategic choice and an honorable, empowering way of life.”

The statement emphasized that Sayyed Nasrallah’s influence was distinctly trans-regional.

From Lebanon and Palestine to Yemen, Iraq, and Syria, his voice became the “awakened conscience of the Islamic Ummah.” He firmly believed that the resistance is a single, unified front, and that a victory in any part of this front is a victory for all.

Describing his leadership era as the most glorious and proud chapter in Lebanon's history, the IRG credited Sayyed Nasrallah with bringing the resistance from the margins to the center of regional equations.

“He was a strategist and theorist who permanently shattered the myth of the Zionist entity’s invincibility and maintained the equation of deterrence until the moment of his martyrdom,” the statement noted.

The Guards affirmed that his path is being continued with "utmost glory, honor, and power" by his worthy successor, Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem.

The IRG further pointed to the historic, epic resistance in southern Lebanon, which has accelerated the reverse migration of settlers and heralds the "imminent collapse" of the Zionist entity.

Connecting Sayyed Nasrallah’s legacy to the broader geopolitical landscape, the statement praised the Axis of Resistance as the ultimate symbol of anti-hegemonic and anti-occupation steadfastness.

It specifically highlighted the unified front displayed during the "12-day and 40-day imposed wars" launched by the "terrorist US" and the Zionist entity against the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The IRG also pointed to its current strategic dominance, describing the Armed Forces' control and management over the strategic Strait of Hormuz amidst today's "civilizational and existential battles" as a direct achievement of faith and belief in divine victory.

In its conclusion, the IRG renewed its covenant with the martyred leaders of the Revolution and the Resistance, including Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Major General Abbas Nilforoushan.

“We declare with a loud voice and at the peak of firmness and power: supporting the Resistance front, defending the rights of the oppressed, and standing firm until the complete liberation of Al-Quds is the eternal, national, and human mission of the powerful IRG,” the statement concluded.

The Guards vowed that under the wise guidance of the new Supreme Leader and Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei, and backed by the glorious field presence of the Iranian nation, the conspiracies of the "Great Satan" and its "rabid dog," the Zionist entity, will never succeed.

"The fighters of Islam will shape the future history and will not take a single step back until final victory."