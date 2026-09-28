Araghchi: Iran Open to Talks, Ready to Withstand Apocalyptic War

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stressed that his country will withstand any aggression against it, “even if it reaches the point of an apocalyptic war.”

Araghchi further confirmed that Tehran is as prepared to confront any challenge as it is to pursue negotiations.

In remarks cited by NBC, Araghchi said Iran “will stand firmly against any aggression,” adding that a “completely logical plan” is currently on the table. He said that if the United States rejects the proposal “without reason,” Washington would bear responsibility for doing so.

Under the proposed seven-day plan, Araghchi explained, “on the sixth day, the Strait of Hormuz will be opened, and on the seventh day, we will resume negotiations to reach a final agreement.”

Araghchi also said Iran is not concerned with the US midterm elections or similar matters, stressing that “our national interests” remain Tehran’s primary concern.

The Iranian Foreign Minister previously said Tehran’s central approach was to set out its conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz and advancing negotiations.

In separate remarks to Iran’s IRIB and IRNA, Araghchi clarified that meetings with mediators had involved conveying, explaining, and fully clarifying those conditions, adding that the mediators had subsequently relayed the points to the US side.

His remarks come after Tehran conveyed a seven-day plan through mediators under which the Strait of Hormuz could be reopened if the necessary conditions were met. According to Araghchi's earlier explanation of the proposal, the initial measures would take four to five days, with the waterway reopening on the sixth day and negotiations beginning on the seventh.

Meanwhile, the Wall Street Journal [WSJ] reported Friday, citing US officials, that Trump rejected the 7-day proposal and is considering new strikes after the US midterm elections.

According to the WSJ, Trump doubts that Iran will accept the conditions set by Washington and has told his aides that further strikes are likely.

The report also said the United States informed Iran and mediators involved in the talks that Trump does not plan to lift the naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.