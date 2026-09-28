Iran’s Qalibaf: US just Gaslighting over Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf warned that the United States government and military are pushing a false narrative about the situation in the Strait of Hormuz by claiming that it is open to cargo and energy transit.

Qalibaf said in a Sunday post on his X account that the US narrative that Iran no longer controls Hormuz, a waterway in the Persian Gulf responsible for a fifth of global oil demand, does not match the realities of the global oil markets.

He said oil prices are well above rates that existed in the market before March, when Iran decided to impose restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz in response to a joint US-Israeli aggression.

"US gaslighting bureau says Iran doesn't control SOH, but the market prices a big premium, $35 over pre-invasion and $50 using dated/actual… So, either the market's dumb or the US narrative-laundromat is faking it," said the Iranian Parliament speaker.

Qalibaf further suggested those who believe oil is passing smoothly via Hormuz have been fooled by the US narrative.

“Free-dollar vending machine in Hormuz for believers. Go grab it,” he said.

The post came in response to reports suggesting that Washington has rejected an Iranian offer for a quick reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in return for the US accepting Iran’s conditions.

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday that the offer was rejected because Iran doesn’t control the strait anymore and that his government doesn't think it necessary to accept Iran's conditions, which include ending the war on all fronts and lifting sanctions from the country.

However, Iranian authorities said on Sunday that the US has yet to officially respond to Iran’s offer through mediators.