‘Israel’ Strips Dutch Diplomats of Status over Settlement Trade Ban

By Staff, Agencies

The British Guardian daily revealed that the “Israel” has withdrawn the diplomatic status of Dutch officials working at the Netherlands’ Representative Office in Ramallah.

The measure, announced Sunday, follows the Dutch government’s decision to prohibit imports originating from “Israeli” settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement posted on X, “Israeli” Foreign Minister Gidoen Saar said “If the Netherlands wishes to continue representing its interests with the Palestinians, it may do so from Palestinian Authority territory, rather than from the territory of ‘Israel’.”

“Israel” told the Dutch embassy that “diplomats operating in Ramallah must return their “Israeli”-issued diplomatic documentation within seven days.”

Saar said, “Last month, we removed the Dutch delegation from the International Support Center for Gaza in ‘Kiryat Gat’, following actions taken by the Dutch Government against ‘Israel’. I reiterate: ‘Israel’ will not ignore measures intended to harm it. Any country that acts in a hostile and unilateral manner against ‘Israel’ will lose influence and relevance in the region.”

“Israel” has taken a series of measures in response to sanctions imposed by the United Kingdom, France, and Canada over “Israeli” settlements.

Earlier this month, “Israel” gave British representatives seven days to leave the International Gaza Support Center as one of four measures announced in response to UK sanctions targeting illegal settlements in the West Bank.

The Dutch ban took effect on September 22. The measure goes beyond some similar actions by prohibiting the import, purchase, and sale of goods originating from illegal “Israeli” settlements, as well as services that facilitate such trade.

Trade between the Netherlands and “Israel” was worth about $4.8 billion last year. The Netherlands also plays a wider role in European trade, serving as a major entry point for goods bound for other parts of Europe.