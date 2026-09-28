Trump Asked Xi to Buy US Weapons

By Staff, Agencies

US President Donald Trump asked Chinese leader Xi Jinping whether Beijing would be interested in buying US weapons, according to Washington’s ambassador to China, despite longstanding restrictions on military exports to the country.

Ambassador David Perdue revealed the exchange during an interview with Fox News Sunday while discussing Trump’s approach to China and continued US weapons sales to Taiwan.

“President Trump continues to say, ‘Hey, we sell arms to other people around the world,’” Perdue said. “He actually asked President Xi if he would like to buy some at one point.”

The ambassador did not say when Trump raised the idea, what weapons were discussed, or how Xi responded. The two leaders have met twice this year – in Beijing in May and during Xi’s three-day state visit to Washington last week.

Any sale would face major legal hurdles, as Congress restricted the export of defense articles on the US Munitions List to mainland China in 1990. The restrictions remain subject to limited exceptions and presidential national-interest determinations but have effectively maintained a US arms embargo on Beijing for decades.

Washington nevertheless remains Taiwan’s principal foreign weapons supplier while officially maintaining its one-China policy. The 1979 Taiwan Relations Act states that the US will make defense articles and services available to the island in quantities deemed necessary for it to maintain a “sufficient self-defense capability.”

China considers Taiwan part of its sovereign territory and has demanded that the US end military support, arguing that the sales violate its sovereignty and destabilize relations across the Taiwan Strait. Ahead of Xi’s Washington visit, the Chinese Defense Ministry urged the US to exercise “extreme caution” on the issue.

The Trump administration approved an $11 billion package for Taiwan last December, the largest announced to date. Another package worth around $14 billion has remained on hold for months. Trump described it as a “very good negotiating chip.” The White House’s post-summit materials did not announce a decision on the stalled package.

Perdue made his remark while defending Trump’s record on Taiwan, claiming the president has already authorized substantially more weapons for the island than his predecessors. The ambassador portrayed Trump’s question to Xi as characteristic of his deal-making approach rather than evidence that a formal sale was being considered.

It is also unclear what the US could realistically offer that China does not already produce domestically. China is self-sufficient across most major conventional weapons categories, while widely cited rankings placing it behind the US are based on dollar-denominated weapons revenues rather than physical output.

In shipbuilding, where production can be compared more directly, China’s industrial capacity is estimated at around 230 times that of the US, while congressional testimony has put its small-drone output at more than 100 times the US level. This leaves cutting-edge technologies and know-how in areas where the US still retains an advantage – precisely the capabilities the US treats as highly sensitive and is unlikely to share with its principal strategic rival