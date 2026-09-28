IRG Cmdr. Mohebbi: Martyr Sayyed Nasrallah’s Spirit Guides the Battlefield, Strengthens Hezbollah’s Power

Interview By Mokhtar Haddad, Translated and Subtitled by Al-Ahed News

On the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, regarded as the “Master of the Martyrs of the Nation,” Brigadier General Hussein Mohebbi, spokesman for Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] and deputy commander of the IRG for public relations, reflects on the late leader’s journey, focusing on his experience in the struggle, the concept of martyrdom in Islamic thought and the impact of his martyrdom on the course of the resistance and the wider Muslim community.

In a special address marking the occasion, delivered through Al-Ahed News and Al-Nour Radio, Brigadier General Mohebbi said that Sayyed Nasrallah chose martyrdom “so that this struggle could continue.” He noted that men of faith who were shaped by the school of Islam view martyrdom as “another form of life, another way of living and indeed another form of struggle.”