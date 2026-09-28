Palestinian Factions Mark 26th Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Intifada

By Staff, Agencies

Palestinian factions issued statements marking the 26th anniversary of the Al-Aqsa Intifada, which began on September 28, 2000, reaffirming their commitment to Palestinian national rights and the continued confrontation of the occupation amid the ongoing war on Gaza and escalating attacks in the occupied West Bank and occupied al-Quds.

Hamas described the Al-Aqsa Intifada as “an inspiring icon for all generations,” saying the sacrifices made during the uprising reaffirmed Palestinians’ commitment to al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque and their rejection of settlement, displacement and annexation policies.

The movement said "Israeli" crimes would not suppress the resistance or undermine the Palestinian people’s will, renewing its pledge to the blood of the martyrs and the sacrifices of Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas stressed that al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque remain at the heart of the confrontation with the occupation. It rejected what it described as any division or partnership over the mosque and reaffirmed its commitment to defending it until its liberation.

The movement called for Palestinian consensus around a unified strategy and urged Arab, Islamic and international support for the Palestinian people.

It also called on Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, occupied al-Quds and the territories occupied in 1948 to continue visiting Al-Aqsa Mosque and maintaining their presence there.

Hamas further called on Arab and Islamic countries, along with people around the world, to intensify political, diplomatic, media and popular efforts in support of the Palestinians and to oppose what it described as projects targeting Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The statements came as Palestinians mark the anniversary amid continued violence in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, with Palestinian factions emphasizing the centrality of al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque to the Palestinian cause and calling for greater unity in confronting the occupation.