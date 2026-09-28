Iran Rejects Speculation Linking Tehran to RAF Fairford Incident

By Staff, Agencies

The Iranian Embassy in London rejected speculation linking Tehran to an alleged plot targeting a British military air base used by US forces, calling the claims “baseless and malicious.”

In a post on X, the embassy criticized recent reports and statements attempting to connect Iran to an incident near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, western England, during the early hours of Sunday.

Gloucestershire Police declared a “major incident” in the Wilford area and evacuated several properties near the air base. Several men were arrested on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act, according to the police.

Residents in the village of Whelford were evacuated from their homes and taken to a nearby leisure center, while armed police established a cordon around the area. Emergency services, including a Hazardous Area Response Team, were also deployed.

Gloucestershire Police said the incident followed the arrests and that the Army’s specialist explosive ordnance disposal team was examining several vehicles. The force said a number of properties were being evacuated as a precaution.

Police said the incident was contained and sought to reassure residents while maintaining a security cordon at the site. “We are working closely with our partners and are enacting the well-rehearsed plans we have in place,” the force said.

The Iranian Embassy rejected attempts to associate Tehran with the incident, saying the speculation had emerged in some British media and from individuals without establishing evidence of Iranian involvement.

RAF Fairford is used by the US Air Force and has previously served as a base for US military operations and aircraft deployments. The incident remains under investigation, with British authorities yet to publicly establish who was responsible or disclose a motive.