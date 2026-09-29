Please Wait...

search
close

We Remain Loyal to the Pledge 2026

 

  1. Home

Saudi Strikes Leave Yemeni Civilians Martyred as Attacks Escalate

Saudi Strikes Leave Yemeni Civilians Martyred as Attacks Escalate
folder_openMiddle East... access_time 5 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi warplanes carried out 38 airstrikes and missile attacks across Yemen over the past 24 hours, using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif bases.

Meanwhile, missile attacks launched from Najran and Jizan targeted Taiz, Saada and Hajjah provinces, leaving civilians, including women and children, martyred and injured, Saree said.

He added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began has reached 1,123.

Earlier, Yemen’s SABA news agency reported that Saudi warplanes struck Al-Rawdah School in Al-Ta'iziyah District, northwest of Taiz, for the third time in a single day, destroying what remained of the school.

At the same time, Saudi airstrikes continued across Yemen, with SABA reporting that four missiles were fired at areas east of Saada city in northern Yemen.

Saudi artillery and missile fire also targeted residential villages in the al-Thabet area of Qataber district, a border area west of Saada province.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdul Salam, head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, condemned the continued Saudi attacks, saying the Saudi regime is carrying out massacres and targeting civilian infrastructure, including bridges and markets.

Abdul Salam said the attacks expose Riyadh’s “true destructive intentions toward Yemen,” adding that they would not bring Saudi Arabia any achievements but would instead deepen its failure and strengthen the Yemeni people’s resilience and determination to achieve their just objectives.

Yemen saudi war on yemen war on yemen SaudiArabia

Comments

  1. Related News
Saudi Strikes Leave Yemeni Civilians Martyred as Attacks Escalate

Saudi Strikes Leave Yemeni Civilians Martyred as Attacks Escalate

5 hours ago
Sanaa Says 198 Commercial Ships Cross Bab el-Mandeb in Five Days

Sanaa Says 198 Commercial Ships Cross Bab el-Mandeb in Five Days

16 hours ago
Palestinian Factions Mark 26th Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Intifada

Palestinian Factions Mark 26th Anniversary of Al-Aqsa Intifada

19 hours ago
Najaf Airport to Resume Iranian Flights Within 24 Hours

Najaf Airport to Resume Iranian Flights Within 24 Hours

19 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 29-09-2026 Hour: 02:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot