- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Saudi Strikes Leave Yemeni Civilians Martyred as Attacks Escalate
By Staff, Agencies
Yemeni Armed Forces [YAF] spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said Saudi warplanes carried out 38 airstrikes and missile attacks across Yemen over the past 24 hours, using F-15 and Typhoon aircraft launched from the Khamis Mushait and Taif bases.
Meanwhile, missile attacks launched from Najran and Jizan targeted Taiz, Saada and Hajjah provinces, leaving civilians, including women and children, martyred and injured, Saree said.
He added that the total number of Saudi airstrikes and missile attacks since the escalation began has reached 1,123.
Earlier, Yemen’s SABA news agency reported that Saudi warplanes struck Al-Rawdah School in Al-Ta'iziyah District, northwest of Taiz, for the third time in a single day, destroying what remained of the school.
At the same time, Saudi airstrikes continued across Yemen, with SABA reporting that four missiles were fired at areas east of Saada city in northern Yemen.
Saudi artillery and missile fire also targeted residential villages in the al-Thabet area of Qataber district, a border area west of Saada province.
Meanwhile, Mohammed Abdul Salam, head of the Sanaa negotiating delegation, condemned the continued Saudi attacks, saying the Saudi regime is carrying out massacres and targeting civilian infrastructure, including bridges and markets.
Abdul Salam said the attacks expose Riyadh’s “true destructive intentions toward Yemen,” adding that they would not bring Saudi Arabia any achievements but would instead deepen its failure and strengthen the Yemeni people’s resilience and determination to achieve their just objectives.
Comments
- Related News