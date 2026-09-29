Saudi Representatives Joined Netanyahu in Abu Dhabi

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi representatives reportedly took part in "Israeli" Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s recent meetings in Abu Dhabi alongside representatives from several Arab countries, according to "Israeli" media.

"Channel 14" reported that the meetings included Saudi representatives and focused particularly on developments involving Iran, alongside broader regional affairs. Further reports provided details on the participants and movements surrounding Netanyahu’s visit to the UAE.

According to the "Israeli Broadcasting Corporation, Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, accompanied him during the trip. The visit had initially been planned for the previous week before being canceled at the last minute after the UAE said President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed was “not in the country at all.”

Flight-tracking data cited by the reports showed Netanyahu’s aircraft, M-ULTI, entering Jordanian and Saudi airspace before reaching Abu Dhabi at 12:13 UTC.

Aircraft linked to Libya, Morocco and Qatar also arrived in the area, while an Emirati aircraft, A6-FAM, arrived from Riyadh at 12:10 UTC.

Meanwhile, "Channel 12" reported that Netanyahu traveled to Abu Dhabi on Sunday aboard a private aircraft and met bin Zayed, citing two sources familiar with the visit.

Netanyahu remained in the UAE throughout the day, while his office declined to disclose details of his meetings.

Later, the Associated Press reported, citing sources, that Netanyahu had asked bin Zayed to deny reports that the Emirati president had warned him of an impending Hamas operation in October 2023. By contrast, "i24 News" reported that the six-hour visit focused primarily on Iran.

The AP said Netanyahu’s meeting with bin Zayed lasted about an hour and centered on a "Haaretz" investigation.