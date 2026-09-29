- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
-
Full Speeches
- Speeches-2000
- Speeches-2006
- Speeches-2007
- Speeches-2008
- Speeches-2009
- Speeches-2010
- Speeches-2011
- Speeches-2012
- Speeches-2013
- Speeches-2014
- Speeches-2015
- Speeches-2016
- Speeches-2017
- Speeches-2018
- Speeches-2019
- Speeches-2020
- Speeches-2021
- Speeches-2022
- Speeches-2023
- Speeches-2024
- Speeches-2025
- Speeches-2026
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Full Speeches
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Iran’s Qalibaf: Sayyed Nasrallah Turned Resistance into Deterrence Doctrine
By Staff, Agencies
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf stressed that the Master of the nation’s martyrs, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah transformed Lebanon’s Resistance from an “irregular movement and guerrilla force into a deterrence doctrine.”
He made the remark in a Monday message on the occasion of the second anniversary of the assassination of Sayyed Nasrallah by the “Israeli” entity.
Iran’s Parliament speaker said that beyond a political and religious leader, Sayyed Nasrallah was a “strategist and field commander” who had a sharp understanding of the region’s geopolitics and brought Hezbollah to a point that fundamentally changed “Israel’s” security equations.
Sayyed Nasrallah, he said, was among the commanders who turned the battlefield into a means of ensuring sustainable security.
“The late Hezbollah chief did not view Lebanon, Iran, Palestine and other Resistance fronts as separate entities but as components of a cause against occupation and aggression,” Qalibaf said.
He further mentioned that the enemy believed that eliminating the Hezbollah commander would bring the Resistance to a halt but had failed to realize that Sayyed Nasrallah had laid the foundation of a structure that does not rely on a single individual but “is a cohesive and stable structure that even today maintains its deterrence with strength.”
Qalibaf also paid tribute to Sayyed Nasrallah and other martyrs of the Resistance front, notably the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei, and wished dignity, strength and pride for the Lebanese people, Resistance fighters and all free and steadfast nations.
Comments
- Related News