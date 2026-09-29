Leader’s Advisor: New Front will Open if Iran Attacked again

By Staff, Agencies

The advisor to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei, Major General Yahya Rahim Safavi If Iran is attacked by the United States again, the confrontation will expand to new fronts.

Safavi said in remarks published on Monday that Iran will continue to wield control over the Strait of Hormuz, a waterway that came under Iranian control in early March, days after the United States and the “Israeli” entity started their illegal, unprovoked aggression.

He did not exactly elaborate on what he meant by a new front in the confrontation with the United States, although he suggested that transit in the Bab Al-Mandab Strait in the Red Sea, where Iranian-allied Yemeni forces have a good deal of control, will also see restrictions in the future.

“The addition of the Bab al-Mandab Strait would change the scene of the war,” he was quoted as saying by IRIB News.

Iran and the United States have been at a fragile ceasefire based on an agreement reached at the end of the US- “Israeli” aggression in mid-April and a memorandum of understanding signed in June.

Safavi said the US and “Israel” were “definitely defeated” in their recent war of aggression on Iran and that the aggressors failed to reach any of their objectives in the war.

He said most of US military assets in regional countries, including in Qatar, Bahrain and Kuwait, were either destroyed or suffered serious damage in Iran’s decisive missile strikes.

The Iranian general said the US Central Command [CENTCOM] is now headquartered in the “Israeli” occupied territories after being pushed out of Qatar and then Jordan because of Iranian attacks.