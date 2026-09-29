Pope Leo Urges Russia and Ukraine to Resume Talks

By Staff, Agencies

Pope Leo XIV urged the leaders of Russia and Ukraine to sit down for negotiations, saying wars “no longer make sense” and criticizing an arms industry that enriches a small number of people while billions are spent on weapons that could instead address global hunger, housing and unemployment.

Speaking to reporters aboard the papal plane on Monday after a four-day visit to France, the pope said the Church must continue urging Russia, Ukraine and other countries to pursue dialogue and resolve disputes without prolonging wars.

He acknowledged that such efforts may sometimes appear futile but said the Church would continue its calls for negotiations.

Meanwhile, Pope Leo sharply criticized rising military spending and what he described as the illusion of rearmament.

He warned against renewed talk of nuclear weapons and argued that increased weapons spending only fuels tensions and risks bringing the world closer to new wars.

“A small number of people are becoming immensely wealthy from an industry that promotes war,” he said.

The remarks came as the pope’s special envoy, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, began a three-day mission to Russia from September 28 to 30, his third visit to Moscow following trips in June 2023 and October 2024. The Vatican said his missions focus on humanitarian efforts, prisoner exchanges and family reunification.

Zuppi’s visit follows a July trip to Ukraine and an August visit to Russia by Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, the Vatican’s top diplomat. At the same time, the pope’s warnings over rearmament and nuclear rhetoric come after Russian President Vladimir Putin unveiled a new state arms program focused on the nuclear triad and air defenses, while claiming some European leaders are preparing for war with Russia.

The Vatican’s diplomatic efforts are also unfolding alongside a separate US push to revive direct negotiations, including a meeting earlier this month between Trump envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner and Putin in Moscow.