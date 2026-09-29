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AP: Netanyahu Asked UAE to Deny October 7 Warning
By Staff, Agencies
The Associated Press revealed that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu traveled to the UAE on Sunday to ask President Mohamed bin Zayed to deny that he had warned “Israel” of a major Hamas operation ahead October 7.
AP reported on Monday that Netanyahu had traveled to Abu Dhabi to seek a denial of the warning claim, citing a person said to have firsthand information about the meeting. A second regional official briefed on the meeting also spoke to the agency.
The UAE and Netanyahu’s office have since confirmed the visit. Emirati state news agency WAM said the leaders discussed bilateral relations, while Netanyahu’s office said the talks focused on strengthening ties and regional challenges.
Netanyahu’s office has denied that the visit was intended to obtain a denial from bin Zayed.
"Haaretz" reported earlier this month that bin Zayed called Netanyahu about ten days before October 7 and warned that Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar was planning a major operation.
The Emirati leader reportedly warned that it could lead to bloodshed and destabilize the region.
The Atlantic reported that then-Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel traveled to “Israel” less than two weeks before the operation and warned senior officials that Hamas appeared to be mobilizing for a major operation.
The outlet said it remains unclear whether the warning was relayed to Netanyahu.
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