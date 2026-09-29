IRG Messages American People: US Seeks to Fragment Iran, What Have you Gained from Your Administration’s Policy

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi Washington seeks to plunder and rob the Iranian people, fragment Iran, and return it to a country colonized by them said on Tuesday.

In a letter addressed to the US public, Mohebbi said Americans do not know the facts and objectives of the American administration toward Iran and the peoples of the region, and that the American administration levels accusations against other countries at random to dominate them and plunder their wealth.

He said, "The lie of the century is that Iran wants to produce a nuclear weapon," and asked why the American administration killed the only person who was prohibiting the production of nuclear weapons.

Mohebbi's letter addressed American bases stationed in countries around the world, asking what justification exists for their budget. He said the United States spends approximately 1,100 billion dollars annually on military armament, while Iran's annual armament cost amounts to 1 percent of American military spending.

“American people live in a region that is among the best lands and possesses abundant water sources, energy and valuable mines,” Mohebbi emphasized, addressing the American people by saying: “To the American people we say: the people who have all these riches, why do they have a large number of poor people? Are American policies not wrong?”

He said that although the military budget of some countries is not comparable to America's, they have nonetheless managed to defeat the United States, questioning where the weapons that are manufactured go and where all these profits go, saying, “I ask the American people why your science crushes peoples.”

Mohebbi proceeded to ask the American people why their president does not dare to go to many countries, and what they have harvested from destruction other than rising debts.

He then questioned why America has been attacking different countries for 70 years yet remains silent about the “war of extermination in Gaza.”

He asked what the American people have gained from all the operations Washington has carried out against other countries, and asked whether the time has not come for the American leadership to change its policy.

He said Iran continues to arm itself, manufacture weapons and develop its military capabilities, and that Iran will add new weapons to its arsenal in the event of any potential aggression against the country.

“We addressed the American people, not the American government, to reveal the facts before them,” Mohebbi noted, adding that the American government may stand in the way of anything that would clarify the facts to the American people and the world.

He further mentioned that Iran's message to neighboring countries is that American bases have brought them insecurity and instability. He said most American bases in the region have been destroyed and can no longer be used again, and that the countries hosting these bases have realized this.

“Certainly, the enemy is considering other scenarios, and we are not unaware of those scenarios, and we have prepared ourselves for them,” Mohebbi asserted, asserting that American bases in the region have not only failed to strengthen security but have become harmful to it, as they have been unable even to defend themselves.

Bellow is the full letter of the IRG:

The ultrarich have already made all the necessary arrangements for the impending collapse of the American system.

The ignorance of American leaders leads to a cascade of problems—a vicious cycle creating a whirlpool of catastrophe. They spend billions of dollars interfering in and destabilizing independent countries—countries that wish to preserve their self-autonomy and national values—to plunder their natural resources. As a result, a flood of homeless people from those countries pours into the United States. Then they spend billions more to control illegal immigration and return immigrants to their countries. The plundered riches end up in the pockets of the elite, while all the costs of this vicious cycle are borne by the American taxpayers.

Driven by the ambition to dominate the world economy, they put in place policies to facilitate economic globalization without considering the long-term consequences. They sing the praises of free trade and rant against the evils of tariffs. Then, after two decades, when they realize that the United States has lost great swathes of its manufacturing landscape to developing countries, they once again shift gears abruptly and—again without considering the long-term consequences—go into knee-jerk-reaction mode and start indiscriminately smacking tariffs on all sorts of countries, making matters even worse. And it’s the American people who are left holding the bag.

The same ignorance is evident in how the US pulled out of its international environmental commitments to allow the government more leeway to pursue growth in the hope that it could boost its manufacturing sector. Then, when they have to deal with the costs of mitigating the consequences of pollution, they again lay all the economic burden at the feet of the American taxpayers. The rich keep getting richer, and the poor poorer. It’s the American taxpayers that always pay the price of their leaders’ incompetence. The leaders themselves are never held accountable.

Preoccupation with Inessential Matters at the Expense of Society’s Essential Affairs

One of the characteristics of American leaders, which is especially pronounced in the personality of President Trump, is preoccupation with inessential matters. Recently, we have seen countless instances of this tendency in Trump: going full steam ahead with the construction of the White House ballroom; fighting for the inclusion of his name on the signage of the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.; changing the names of Lake Ontario and the Gulf of Mexico; repainting the Reflecting Pool; the so-called “Arc de Trump”; and so on and so forth. The media are consumed with rapidly changing developments regarding these inessential matters—all while America’s main problems—the rapidly rising inflation, the cost of housing, the pandemic of mental health problems, etc.—are left unresolved.

Another inessential matter on which Trump has wasted precious American resources is the war on Iran. Giving his ear to the misinformation provided by Netanyahu and a number of former members of the Shah’s autocratic regime who fled Iran, Trump rushed into a war with Iran. In an effort to sow chaos in Iran and encourage Iranians to rise up against their government, the US military fired thousands of missiles, each costing millions of dollars, against thousands of targets worth only thousands of dollars each—such as police stations, Basij bases, security checkpoints, and evacuated military installations—in the hope of removing the barriers preventing the rebels from operating freely. The US military thus squandered its missile stockpiles on targets of very little value. But, more importantly, the tactic backfired: rather than encouraging Iranians to revolt against the Islamic Republic, these missile attacks heightened Iranians’ sense of national pride and solidarity, compelling millions of people to take to the streets every night to express their rage at the US and show their devotion to their country. These nightly communal vigils of patriotism have now continued for more than 210 consecutive nights.



One of the consequential upshots of this tendency of the American government to get sidetracked by inessential matters is that China now surpasses the US in almost every metric of progress. Just in the last six months in which the US has been preoccupied with the war with Iran, China has made considerable headway in, among other things, AI and quantum technology.

Another salient example of America’s preoccupation with inessential matters is the war on terror that President George W. Bush waged on an imaginary enemy. The costly and decades-long wars in Afghanistan and Iraq in no way benefited the American people and certainly not the people of Afghanistan and Iraq. The US occupied these two countries with the stated—but disingenuous—goal of freeing their people and replacing despotic rule with democracy. However, in both countries, the people had already started to rise up against their tyrannical rulers and had in fact succeeded in freeing parts of their countries. If the US was honest in its intention to help the people, it could have just chosen to support and fund them. Yet, due to its sinister ulterior motives, American leaders chose to invade the two countries—with disastrous consequences for the occupied countries and for the US The crimes and offenses perpetrated by the occupying American forces ultimately caused the people of Afghanistan and Iraq to turn against their “liberators.” Seeing the true color of American domination, Afghans and Iraqis were now determined to fight and expel the occupiers.

The occupation of Afghanistan lasted 20 years, came at an economic cost of three trillion dollars [according to official US figures, with the actual cost likely being much higher] to American taxpayers and a human cost of 2,354 American fatalities and 168,000 Afghan casualties. And, finally, the occupation ended in a disgraceful retreat, with the US military leaving behind 85 billion dollars’ worth of weapons and equipment. The US Embassy in Kabul was closed, all Americans were expelled, and the government fell into the hands of the Taliban, the same people that the US ostensibly invaded the country to remove from power.

If American leaders had exercised a modicum of rationality, the occupation of Afghanistan could have turned out to be much more favorable to the occupiers. With less than three percent of the total cost of the war—that is, less than the cost of the weapons and equipment left behind by the US military—the Americans could have built a home for every Afghan family and in this way won the people over. That way the American flag would have flown high across Afghan cities for many generations to come, whereas today it is trampled underfoot by Afghans as a symbol of their erstwhile occupiers. The problem is that the priority of the leaders who head the US military is to enrich themselves and their partners in the military-industrial complex. Consequently, they can’t even manage imperialism correctly.

The story of the US invasion of Iraq is fundamentally similar. The invasion of Iraq lasted eight years and eight months, with a cost of four trillion dollars to American taxpayers [again, these are official figures, the real figures likely being much higher]. The casualties of America’s military involvement in Iraq are even more staggering compared to Afghanistan. The invasion claimed the lives of 4,800 American service members and 265,000 Iraqis. What is worse, from the standpoint of the American taxpayer, is that not only did the involvement in Iraq not benefit the US; it actually weakened the US position in the region and its standing throughout the world. The American military ousted Saddam Hussein—long a reliable ally of the US—only to see Iraq fall into the hands of Iranian-allied groups. And in a move that captured the national mood in Iraq, in 2020 Iraqi parliamentarians, incensed by what they saw as America’s disrespect for their country’s sovereignty, passed a resolution calling for the expulsion of all American forces. Since then, all American military bases except for one have been dismantled, and today the US Embassy in Baghdad and the one remaining American military base, in Erbil, are targets of daily attacks by the people of Iraq, as the US prepares to pull all its forces out of Iraq in the near future.

Today, the US government is widely and profoundly hated in both Afghanistan and Iraq, to the extent that no American official dares to walk the streets of Kabul or Baghdad, not even with a security detail. The appalling treatment that the American military displayed at such notorious sites as Abu Ghraib, Bagram, and Guantanamo created worldwide revulsion toward the US.

The costly and fruitless wars the US has waged over the past several decades have brought nothing but misery to the US economy and the American people. The US share of global gross domestic product has fallen from 23.5 percent in 2000 to around 14 percent today. The wanton and wasteful expenditures the American government has made in prosecuting its wars and executing its aggressive posture in West Asia—including the hundreds of billions spent funding hostile media outlets, supporting anti-Iranian groups, and fomenting regional unrest—have come with an estimated price tag surpassing eight trillion dollars. As a result, the United States is saddled with an astronomical national debt exceeding 40 trillion dollars, which has made it the most indebted country in history, with no meaningful benefits to its people. This exponentially growing debt is consuming America’s economy at an accelerating pace.

The US has gone from being a country whose main source of revenue was the export of advanced technologies to being a Third World country that needs to sell its natural resources in order to survive. In recent years, the US has become one of the world’s major exporters of coal and crude oil. US crude oil exports grew from less than 500 thousand barrels a day in 2015 to more than four million. To keep the American economy afloat, the US must sell raw materials to other countries and import finished products. This is the current reality of the US economy.

In an attempt to save its declining economy, the US government, headed by Trump, hastily abandoned the essential features of liberal capitalism, economic globalization, and free trade, and resorted to an unreasonable tariff regime. This sudden about-face, together with Trump’s combative approach, has unnerved America’s traditional allies, pushing Canada—long considered America’s closest partner—toward Europe and China.

It should, therefore, come as no surprise to anyone that 40 million Americans live below the poverty line. The population of homeless Americans in towns and cities across the country has exploded in recent years. And—not to be dramatic—this is just the beginning. The situation is going to get far worse before it gets any better. So, the question that any American of sane mind should consider is whether they wish to continue entrusting the reins of power to the same miserably incompetent leaders—leaders who, for the sake of their own personal interest, have chosen to curry favor with the Zionist masters of global finance by enraging two billion Muslims and obsequiously pandering to a few million Zionists worldwide, seriously jeopardizing the future of the American people.

Throughout history, global hegemons have generally maintained their unrivaled power for a century or more. The only superpower that is an exception to this is the US America’s period of unrivaled global dominance lasted less than 30 years. And this is due to the exceptional incompetence of its leaders.

How Can the US Be Saved?

How can these trends that are driving the US toward ruin be stopped? More importantly, how can the American people be saved from the grim fate that will result from the collapse of the US government? God has provided the answer to this question in different scriptures He has conferred to His prophets.

One answer is to be found in the Old Testament, in Jeremiah 18:7–10:

If at any time I announce that a nation or kingdom is to be uprooted, torn down and destroyed, and if that nation I warned repents of its evil, then I will relent and not inflict on it the disaster I had planned. And if, at another time, I announce that a nation or kingdom is to be built up and planted, and if it does evil in My sight and does not obey Me, then I will reconsider the good I had intended to do for it.

The same answer is expressed in the Qur’an [13:11]: “Indeed, God does not alter the affairs of a people until they alter their own affairs.”

God will come to the aid of the American people if they decide to change course. Thankfully, Americans are waking up to the truth. Over the past two years, Americans have participated in numerous demonstrations in cities across the US to express their outrage at "Israel’s" genocidal actions in Gaza. Moreover, the “No Kings” rallies that swept across the US last year were a nationwide repudiation of the burgeoning autocratic tendencies within the American government. These powerful manifestations of collective action are evidence of a national awakening spreading through the US.

The objections that university professors and students have made against research projects related to military objectives funded by organizations suspected of having ties to the US military and the unwillingness of these academicians to participate in these projects constitute another promising sign of a moral awakening in America. If an academic realizes that the results of their research will be used not for the benefit of improving the wellbeing of their fellow Americans but for the murder of innocent men, women, and children and the destruction of schools and hospitals, they should—if they wish to stop America’s rapid move toward ruin—definitely listen to the voice of their conscience and refrain from participating.

Polls show that the majority of Americans, especially younger Americans, no longer wish to be complicit in their government’s crimes against other nations, particularly its crimes against the oppressed but resilient people of Palestine. Another positive trend that polls are indicating is that even many of the Americans who voted for Trump in 2024 are now regretting their choice. Seeing the Trump administration’s disastrous policies and actions, they are deeply skeptical of the path their country is on and wish to see a fundamental change of direction. This change of heart is especially pronounced regarding Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran.

People all around the world are looking to Americans to stop their government. Now is the time. Americans need to rise up and put an end to this miserable situation that their country, and the world at large, is facing. Do not allow your government to continue its shameful hegemonic practice of using the might of the American military or the manipulative tactics of the American intelligence agencies to install dictators who would allow the ruling elite of the US to plunder their countries' resources. Put an end to your government’s tendency to assassinate those independent world leaders whose only crime is that they wish to safeguard their country’s sovereignty and allow their people to profit from their natural resources. Plundering other countries and assassinating their leaders will only intensify the hatred that people around the world feel toward the US American prosperity will be of no avail to the American people if it is nourished by the blood of the oppressed.

One of the measures that Americans can demand of their government for revitalizing the American economy is shutting down the 800 costly and useless American bases that are scattered throughout the world and bringing all American service members back home. Pressure your government to the put an end to the endless aid "Israel" has been receiving from you; to avoid entering endless wars of aggression; to shut down the hundreds of costly media outlets and intelligence networks used to instigate coups, support dictators, and sow unrest; and to redirect the trillions of dollars spent on these subversive activities to advance scientific research high-tech industrial manufacturing in the US. There is no doubt that if the American government heeds these demands, the US will once again take its place as the world’s leading economy and American will once again enjoy a prosperous life.

It is shameful that the economy of a great country like the United States should be sustained by stealing the wealth of other nations and at the cost of impoverishing other countries. Although there are dark episodes in America’s history—the conduct of America’s founding generations toward its indigenous people and its history of slavery and racism—the fact is that the US has the necessary resources to offer prosperity to all the people who call it home: It possesses a very rich land, vast underground resources, enormous reserves of energy, abundant water sources, and copious fertile soil, as well as extensive coastlines and rivers. Therefore, if the American people choose leaders that partake of the right characteristics—knowledge, integrity, and honesty—the US can build a prosperous future for its people without having to plunder the resources of other nations, and it can also make amends for its past wrongs, especially the wrongs it committed toward the people of America—the Native Americans, the black Americans, and the underprivileged Americans.

Heed the native human conscience that God has placed in all people, and do not allow crooked politicians into positions of power—politicians that call the legitimate Resistance of the people of Palestine and Lebanon, who are only defending their lands against occupiers and terrorists; politicians that turn a blind eye to genocide when it is carried out against Palestinians; politicians that shamelessly call the killing of more than 21,000 children in Gaza, including one-day-old infants, legitimate self-defense. Make sure that the congresspeople you elect will hold the government accountable for the massacre of 400 innocent Iranian schoolchildren.

In shaping your government’s future relations with other nations, demand that American politicians promise to abide by the Golden Rule, which all world religions and schools of thought hold up as the epitome of human virtue: “Do to others that which you wish to be done to you.” All three Abrahamic faiths affirm this principle.

The Jewish Talmud says, “Do not do to your neighbor what you yourself hate.” Likewise, the Gospel says, “So in everything, do to others what you would have them do to you, for this sums up the Law and the Prophets” [Matthew 7:12] and “Do to others as you would have them do to you” [Luke 6:31].

Look to your conscience. Would any of you like to see 300,000 homes in American cities reduced to rubble, as "Israel" has done in Gaza and Jenin? How would you feel if dozens of American villages were bombed into oblivion, as "Israel" has done in southern Lebanon? How would you react if an enemy attacked an elementary school in the US and killed all the schoolchildren, as the US military did to a school in Minab?

Without doubt, if not for America’s blind support and endless aid to "Israel", the Zionist [regime] would be incapable of committing its crimes against the people of Palestine and Lebanon. The genocide in Palestine and Lebanon and the endless wars in other parts of the world are carried out with your tax dollars, and so the people of the world expect you to act to stop the American government.

Your response may be that you do not accept these atrocious actions but are powerless to do anything about them. This answer, however, is not acceptable. You are the ones who empower, with your votes, the government and allow it to do what it does. Although American politicians often win your votes through deception and false promises, as Trump did, you can change the makeup of the government if you apply the criteria for good leadership in choosing the people you vote into office.

The United States of America is a great nation. To allow vulgar and immoral individuals to continue steering your politics and policies will only further humiliate and undermine the US Any politician who thinks they can buy your vote for 5,000 dollars is unworthy to lead you. Take back control.

How Will This War End?

Our martyred leader had warned that an American attack on Iran would ignite a wide-scale war engulfing the entire region. The American government did not believe him. So, when Iran did in fact attack American military bases all across the region, US officials were dumbfounded. The martyred leader affirmed, “If something happens, the Iranian people will rise and finish the job.” That prediction, too, came true, and for seven months now, millions of Iranians have shown up on the streets every night to call for avenging their martyred leader.

The warnings of the late Supreme Leader must now be taken seriously. America’s excessive crimes and injustices have filled human society with rage, turning the world into a powder keg that is ready to explode. If the US continues its crimes, people all around the world will rise, and the explosion of popular anger will, without a doubt, set fire to all of America’s interests and assets throughout the world. The US economy will be hit by a massive economic earthquake that will affect the lives of all Americans.

You, the American people, have the power to forestall this grim fate. You need to force your government to distance itself from "Israel", as the occupiers of Palestine will, sooner or later, have to leave the land they occupy and return to their countries of origin.

We can live together in peaceful coexistence. Remove from power the evil, deceitful, and violent politicians who are responsible for America’s current state. Entrust your affairs to the wise, not the wily. Make sure your politicians understand that the world has changed.

The people all around the world have awakened. The era when the US could plunder the wealth of nations through military might has come to an end. This century is the century when the will of the people will triumph. If the US chooses to continue on its evil path, a painful fate awaits it. As Imam Ali states in Nahj al-Balaghah, “The day when the oppressed triumph over the tyrant shall be far more dreadful than the day the tyrant prevailed.”

Despite all the hardships that our enemies impose on us, we will continue fighting, as we have done for the past 47 years, for the liberation of humanity from tyranny and ignorance. Soon, Palestine will be liberated. We await the return of Jesus Christ along with Imam Mahdi, the final successor of the Prophet Muhammad—God’s peace and blessings be upon them. Together, they will usher in the Kingdom of God and lead humanity toward liberation from all forms of oppression.

Mahdi and Christ will stand with the oppressed seekers of justice and against the oppressors. We, the people of Iran, would like to see you, the people of America, standing by our side as we are led by Mahdi and Christ toward final victory.

We pray for an imminent end to oppression and aggression, for the liberation of all nations from the grip of tyrants, for a life of loving fellowship and universal peace.

“Assuredly, We wrote in [David’s] Psalms…that the world will be inherited by My virtuous servants.”