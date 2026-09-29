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Three Palestinians Martyred in Fresh Zionist Attacks on Gaza

Three Palestinians Martyred in Fresh Zionist Attacks on Gaza
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By Staff, Agencies

Three Palestinians were martyred and others injured on Tuesday in fresh "Israeli" attacks on Deir al-Balah in central Gaza and Gaza City.

In Deir al-Balah, medical sources reported that young Palestinian man Ahmad Abu Mur was martyred by "Israeli" occupation forces’ [IOF] gunfire while on Salah al-Din Street.

Meanwhile, medical sources at al-Shifa Hospital in western Gaza City said two Palestinians were martyred and others injured when IOF warplanes targeted a residential apartment near the al-Lababidi intersection in the al-Nasr neighborhood.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said the toll since the start of the "Israeli" genocide in Gaza has reached 74,022 martyrs, with 175,098 others injured.

"Israeli" aggression on the Gaza Strip continues through air and artillery strikes, alongside machine-gun fire and other attacks, leaving Palestinians martyred and injured on an almost daily basis.

Israel Palestine gaza genocide IsraeliOccupation

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Last Update: 29-09-2026 Hour: 02:51 Beirut Timing

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