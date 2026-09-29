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Son of Sayyed Nasrallah Recalls: He Loved His People, and They Loved Him
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Interviewed by Fatima Salameh, Subtitled by Al-Ahed News
In this personal reflection, Sayyed Mohammad Jawad Nasrallah, son of the martyred Hezbollah Secretary-General His Eminence Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, recalls his father’s deep connection with people.
He describes how visibly moved Sayyed Nasrallah would become when witnessing their love, devotion and eagerness to see him—because, as Jawad recalls, that love was mutual and deeply felt.
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