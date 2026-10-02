Sayyed Nasrallah’s Brother to Al-Ahed: We Want His Life and Legacy Remembered as We Knew Him

Infographics by Abir Qanso

"One of the most beautiful images that remains in my memory is of us gathered around our parents."

In an intimate testimony, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's brother recalls a period of successive voids – "Our mother's passing was a loss unlike any other. Then came Sayyed's martyrdom, followed by our father's passing, and we found ourselves facing successive voids within a short and extremely difficult period."

He added, "When our father and mother passed away, and then the Sayyed martyred, I feel that a large part of the home that once brought us together now exists only in memory." His final advice to his brothers was: “Take care of one another.”