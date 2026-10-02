UK Blocks 50 more Arms Export Licenses to “Israel”

By Staff, Agencies

Britain has suspended or refused more than 80 export licenses linked to equipment that could be used by “Israeli” occupation forces in Gaza, amid mounting scrutiny of British military support and new restrictions targeting exports that sustain the occupation of Palestinian territory.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that the total includes around 30 licenses suspended in September 2024 and more than 50 subsequent applications that were rejected. Britain nevertheless continues to approve exports that meet its licensing criteria.

A British government source disputed the report’s characterization of the figures as an expansion of the arms ban, telling “The Times of Israel” on Tuesday that the additional refusals concerned new applications assessed under existing Gaza-related restrictions.

The government’s September 8 measures introduced a further condition for export approvals: applications for arms and other goods that materially contribute to the unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory will be refused.

Middle East Minister Stephen Doughty described the approach as a “double lock", combining existing conditions concerning violations of international humanitarian law with consideration of the occupation’s unlawfulness.

“They have to be considered both in relation to the existing conditions that we set in relation to international humanitarian law violations but also now we have to consider the unlawfulness of the occupation. So that's a very significant step forward,” Doughty said.

However, a parliamentary answer published on September 16 confirmed that no additional licenses had been revoked or suspended since the September 8 announcement. The government said this was largely because licenses covering equipment that might support the occupation had already been suspended over their potential use in Gaza.

The restrictions stop short of a comprehensive arms embargo. British components continue to enter the international F-35 spare-parts program, an exception Doughty defended on the grounds of British and allied security.

Foreign Affairs Committee chair Emily Thornberry challenged that position, arguing that Britain could continue supplying the program while requiring that its components be excluded from aircraft destined for “Israel".

The dispute comes amid worsening relations between London and the “Israeli” entity over British measures targeting illegal settlements.

“Israel” has announced plans to close the British consulate in occupied eastern al Quds on October 8 in retaliation for the settlement goods ban. Former British attorney general Dominic Grieve has advised the Foreign Office that “Israel” has no legal right to close the mission, which operates in occupied Palestinian territory.