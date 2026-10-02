Gaza Warns of Winter Catastrophe as “Israeli” Aggression Persists

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza’s Government Media Office warned Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians face deadly conditions as winter approaches, with continued “Israeli” attacks and restrictions on aid leaving families without adequate shelter.

The office said “Israeli” attacks have martyred 1,421 Palestinians since the so-called ceasefire took effect on October 10, 2025. It also reported 5,147 “Israeli” violations of the agreement in total.

“Humanitarian and relief conditions in the Gaza Strip had become dangerous and catastrophic, exposing hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians to deadly consequences,” it said.

The office rejected “Israeli” claims that sufficient supplies have entered Gaza as “misleading". It said the occupation had permitted 72,826 aid and reconstruction trucks into the Strip out of 210,600 expected under the agreement, amounting to about 35% of the agreed total.

Movement through Gaza’s crossings has also fallen far short of the figure cited by the office. It said 13,785 people had been able to enter or leave the Strip, compared with an expected 35,000.

The shortages are especially dangerous for families facing the rainy season in tents, makeshift shelters, and buildings weakened by “Israeli” attacks. The UN estimates that 1.98 million Palestinians need shelter assistance. Its latest reporting says 65% of households are living in tents or makeshift shelters that offer little protection from the weather.

Gaza’s water supply remains under severe strain: 91% of households assessed by the UN face moderate to high water insecurity.

Restrictions on shelter materials and equipment are also limiting preparations for winter, even as recovery efforts continue across the devastated Strip.