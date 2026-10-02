Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah Media Relations has rejected Syrian Interior Ministry claims linking the party to an alleged cell recently detained in Daraa, stressing that Hezbollah has no presence or security or military activity in Syria.

Hezbollah Media Relations issued the following statement:

Hezbollah Media Relations categorically denies any connection or affiliation between Hezbollah and the alleged cell that the Syrian Interior Ministry announced it had detained in the Yarmouk Basin area of Daraa. We reiterate that Hezbollah has no presence whatsoever on Syrian territory and has no involvement in any security or military activity there.

The statement also reaffirms Hezbollah’s longstanding concern for Syria’s security and stability and the safety of its people. It calls on the Syrian authorities to remain vigilant against attempts to drag Hezbollah’s name into such matters in an effort to fuel tensions and sow discord between Lebanon and Syria. It urges them to investigate the background of these claims and the parties behind them, and to look into who truly benefits from stoking tensions between the two countries: the “Israeli” enemy, which continues to escalate its attacks on both Syria and Lebanon and seeks to undermine security and stability across the region.