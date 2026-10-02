The Word That Defeated the Tank: The Art of Psychological Warfare of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah

Infographics by Abir Qanso

This infographic series deconstructs the 6 pillars of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's psychological warfare strategy. From building credibility with both Lebanese and "Israeli" audiences by telling the truth on the battlefield, to carefully timed appearances, boosting the morale of the Resistance's social base, issuing direct deterrence threats like the "Spider Web" equation, and mocking the enemy's inability to protect settlers; it shows how speech was used as a weapon to create constant anticipation and anxiety.