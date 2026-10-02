IRG: Iran To Fire As Many Missiles As Needed to Deter Enemy

By Staff, Agencies

An adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Aerospace Force Brigadier General Ali Balali confirmed that his country’s Armed Forces are ready to launch as many missiles as necessary to deter the enemy and demonstrate that no attack will go unanswered.

Speaking in an interview, Balali said missile technology is more complex and challenging than many other methods and weapons, noting that launching a missile is commonly used as an example of a particularly difficult task.

Referring to the products displayed at an exhibition, he said all the equipment on display is domestically developed and manufactured.

“We have made use of the knowledge available around the world and acted in a way that the barriers and sanctions imposed on the country, despite the efforts of those behind them, could not prevent the Islamic Republic of Iran from building up its power and advancing in the missile, drone and other fields,” Balali said.

Balali also outlined the limitations the Islamic Republic faced in its missile capabilities during Iraq’s war of aggression against Iran in the 1980s, saying the country faced severe restrictions in the field at the time.

“During the eight years of the Sacred Defense, we fired a total of 88 missiles,” he said, noting that the weapons were extremely expensive and Iran lacked the resources to fully cover their costs.

“As a result, we had no choice but to launch the missiles one at a time and in limited numbers so that we could sustain operations until the end of the war,” Balali said. “Today, thanks to God, we no longer face such a problem.”

The IRG Aerospace Force commander’s adviser stressed that Iran’s current defense capabilities allow it to respond powerfully to attacks.

“Today, in every operation, the armed forces launch as much as necessary, with power and determination, so that the enemy is disciplined and understands that the era of ‘hit and run’ is over,” he said.

He added that during the latest aggression, the enemy launched a limited number of strikes, while Iran responded several times over.

Balali said Iran’s missile production and launch rate is such that the country could sustain operations at the current pace even if a confrontation continued for several years.

He further said that Iranian officials also have comprehensive plans regarding the use of the country’s military capabilities and weapons and act under the guidance and supervision of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei.