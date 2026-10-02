4 Injured, Including Lebanese Soldier, in “Israeli” Strike on Southern Lebanon

By Staff, Agencies

At least four people, including a Lebanese army soldier, were injured on Wednesday in a strike targeting a military vehicle in southern Lebanon, according to official sources.

The Lebanese Army said in a statement that the soldier suffered serious injuries in the strike, which targeted an army vehicle in the Nabatieh Al-Faouqa area.

Three civilians were also injured in the attack, according to the statement.

The incident comes despite a US-brokered framework agreement signed by Lebanon and “Israel” on June 26. The agreement calls for the gradual withdrawal of “Israeli” forces from Lebanese territory and the deployment of the Lebanese Army in areas vacated by the forces.

According to Lebanese authorities, “Israeli” attacks since March 2 have martyred at least 4,386 people, injured 12,407 others, and displaced more than one million people.