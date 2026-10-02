Crude Oil Tanker Struck by Unknown Projectile in Strait of Hormuz

By Staff, Agencies

A crude oil tanker was struck by an unidentified projectile in the Strait of Hormuz, the UK Maritime Trade Operations [UKMTO] reported Wednesday.

In a maritime warning, UKMTO said it had received a delayed report of the incident, which occurred in the strategic waterway on Tuesday.

According to the agency, a verified source reported that the tanker was hit on its port side by an unknown projectile. UKMTO did not identify the vessel or provide information on potential casualties, the extent of the damage, or where the projectile originated.

Authorities are investigating the incident, the agency said.

No group has claimed responsibility for the reported attack. The incident comes amid ongoing tensions between Iran and the US over navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route for global energy and commodity shipments.

The waterway has remained a key point of contention in negotiations between Tehran and Washington, with the two sides holding differing positions over the control and management of navigation through the strait.

In February, the US and “Israel” launched a war against Iran, which responded with strikes on “Israel” and US targets across the region before a ceasefire was reached in April.

Washington and Tehran later signed a memorandum of understanding in June concerning freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz. However, implementation stalled amid disagreements over security arrangements in the strategic waterway.