Please Wait...

search
close

We Remain Loyal to the Pledge 2026

 

  1. Home

German SPD Calls for Review of Potential AfD Ban Amid Polling Gains

German SPD Calls for Review of Potential AfD Ban Amid Polling Gains
folder_openEurope... access_time 2 days ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) has called for a formal review of whether legal grounds exist to seek a ban on the Alternative for Germany (AfD), as the right-wing party gains support nationally following major victories in recent regional elections.

The push follows AfD victories in Saxony-Anhalt and Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania earlier this month, where the party secured 43.8% and 38.2% of the vote, respectively.

Chancellor Friedrich Merz’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) suffered significant losses, including falling below the 5% threshold in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania.

On Tuesday, SPD parliamentary leaders from the Bundestag, Germany’s state legislatures and the European Parliament concluded a two-day summit in Bremen by describing the AfD as a “right-wing extremist party.” They accused the party of threatening democracy “from within” and “normalizing racism.”

The AfD rejected the accusations. Its parliamentary leader in Hamburg, Dirk Nockemann, described efforts to establish a working group on a potential ban as an “attack on democracy and the will of the voters” and called the initiative “desperate.”

The SPD is calling for federal and state governments to establish a joint working group by the end of the year to examine whether sufficient legal grounds exist to pursue a ban. The party described launching the review as “a legal necessity” and a “democratic duty.”

At the federal level, Germany’s domestic intelligence agency currently classifies the AfD as a suspected right-wing extremist organization.

A Cologne court blocked an attempt in February to upgrade the party to confirmed right-wing extremist status pending the outcome of the main proceedings, while several AfD state branches have the stronger classification.

Chancellor Merz has expressed skepticism about pursuing a ban, saying earlier this month that the legal hurdle was “very high” and arguing that outlawing the AfD would not resolve the problems its voters believe they face.

Under German law, only the Federal Constitutional Court can ban a political party, and a ban requires evidence that the party actively seeks to undermine the democratic order and has the potential to achieve that objective.

The debate comes as the AfD has opened a record polling lead over the CDU/CSU bloc. An INSA survey put the AfD at 29.5%, compared with 19% for CDU/CSU and 14.5% for the SPD, while the two governing parties together stood at 33.5%.

AfD co-leader Alice Weidel criticized the CDU’s refusal to cooperate with the party, saying the policy was “destroying Germany.”

germany political parties afd party GermanElections

Comments

  1. Related News
German SPD Calls for Review of Potential AfD Ban Amid Polling Gains

German SPD Calls for Review of Potential AfD Ban Amid Polling Gains

2 days ago
Spain Unveils Broad Housing Measures as Protests Continue

Spain Unveils Broad Housing Measures as Protests Continue

2 days ago
France Chaos: Nationwide Student Protests, Public Workers on Strike

France Chaos: Nationwide Student Protests, Public Workers on Strike

2 days ago
UK Blocks 50 more Arms Export Licenses to “Israel”

UK Blocks 50 more Arms Export Licenses to “Israel”

2 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2026
Last Update: 02-10-2026 Hour: 10:34 Beirut Timing

whatshot

Breaking news

The ’Israeli’ enemy army dropped illuminating flares over the southern Lebanese town of Majdal Zoun.
The ’Israeli’ enemy army shelled the southern Lebanese town of Mansouri with artillery.
Al-Masirah: Saudi enemy rocket and artillery shelling targeted border villages in the Al-Dhahir and Marran districts of Saada.