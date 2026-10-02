Russia Warns NATO Over Military Activity Near Kaliningrad

By Staff, Agencies

Russia has warned NATO that increased military exercises near the Kaliningrad Region and what Moscow described as aggressive rhetoric from members of the US-led alliance are raising the risk of a direct armed conflict.

The Russian Embassy in Belgium said Monday that Moscow had sent NATO a warning stressing its determination to defend the Russian exclave in the Baltic region “with its entire available arsenal.”

The message referred to recent remarks by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who said there were “hardly any troops” in the Kaliningrad Region and urged NATO to strengthen its military posture near Russia’s borders so that Moscow would be “uncertain of what we will do.”

NATO spokesperson Allison Hart confirmed that the alliance had received the Russian message and accused Moscow of irresponsible rhetoric. “We strongly denounce the threat of force, including any irresponsible nuclear rhetoric,” she said.

The exchange comes amid renewed debate within NATO over nuclear deterrence. France has offered to discuss the possible deployment of its nuclear weapons in other European NATO countries, arguing that such an arrangement could reduce the bloc’s reliance on the United States.

NATO’s existing nuclear-sharing arrangements already involve US nuclear weapons stationed in several European countries.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected Western claims that it intends to attack NATO before the end of the decade, describing such warnings as efforts to encourage public support for increased military spending.

Russia, meanwhile, views NATO’s military preparations near its borders as potentially creating conditions for a conflict with Russia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned that any direct Russia-NATO confrontation could be extremely brief, while Russian officials have repeatedly referenced the country’s nuclear doctrine.

The Russian Embassy in Ireland said Moscow could consider nuclear weapons and preemptive military action in response to an attempted NATO blockade of Kaliningrad.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov defended the Russian diplomatic warnings, saying it was “natural for our diplomats to try and remind hotheads in Europe about our doctrinal documents” in response to statements from Poland and other NATO members.