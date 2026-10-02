Hezbollah Fighters Reaffirm Loyalty to Sheikh Qassem, Vow to Keep Their Weapons

By Staff, Agencies

Fighters of the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon, Hezbollah, have reaffirmed their loyalty to Hezbollah Secretary General His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, pledging to remain committed to the Resistance and never abandon their weapons.

In a video message addressed to Sheikh Qassem, the fighters also paid tribute to Martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, describing him as “the most sacred and exalted martyr” and saying his path and guidance continue to serve as a source of inspiration.

The fighters said they remained committed to Sayyed Nasrallah’s path and that the “echo of your voice” would continue to inspire them and strengthen their resolve against what they described as oppression and humiliation.

They expressed confidence that Hezbollah would ultimately prevail, invoking a Quranic verse conveying that message.

Addressing Sheikh Qassem directly, they described him as the “bearer of the promise and keeper of the covenant,” pledging loyalty to him, his cause and his path. “We are your sons, your Mujahideen,” they said, affirming their readiness to remain on the front lines and confront their enemies.

The fighters pledged to safeguard the Resistance, Lebanon and its people, as well as the families and communities they said had made sacrifices for the cause. “Trust in God and trust in us,” they told Sheikh Qassem, adding that even if ordered to “sow this land with our bodies,” they would remain where they were commanded.

The message invoked Imam Ali [AS] and cited his words on steadfastness in the face of overwhelming opposition and maintaining certainty in God’s victory. The fighters said they were prepared to act “in every arena,” declaring, “We have not abandoned our weapons, and we never will.”

They also invoked the legacy of Sayyed Nasrallah and the martyrs who preceded them, presenting their commitment to the Resistance as a continuation of their path. The fighters praised the families and supporters of the Resistance for their patience and sacrifices.

“You are the noblest of people, the purest of people, and the most honorable of people,” they said, pledging in return to give their “blood and souls” to protect their dignity and honor and to confront what they described as oppression and humiliation.