IRG: US will Stop Attacking Iran unless It Wants to Commit Suicide

By Staff, Agencies

The senior advisor to the chief commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG] Brigadier General Mohammad-Reza Naqdi confirmed that it would be in the US’s best interests to stop its aggression against Iran, saying Washington had already deployed the full extent of its military capabilities against the Islamic Republic without success.

“If the Americans act according to their own interests, they will stop their military attacks against us, unless they want to commit suicide,” Naqdi said during a televised interview on Wednesday.

He further mentioned that “This was the full extent of America’s capabilities over the past seven months, and it failed”, referring to the unprovoked American- “Israeli” aggression against Iran from February 28 to April 7 and the US’s subsequent violations targeting the Islamic Republic.

“The US military is what you have seen. It has done everything it wanted to do and deployed all its capabilities, and there is nothing beyond this.”

The advisor contrasted the resources available to the two sides, asking why the United States and the “Israeli” entity had failed.

“The United States’ military budget is 100 times larger than ours, and the Zionist entity claims to be the world’s fourth-largest power. [So] why have they been defeated, despite having all these capabilities?” Naqdi asked, saying the IRG’s recent letter addressed to the American people focuses on fundamental questions about how Iran prevailed.

The IRG addressed the letter to the American public on Tuesday, outlining the components of Iran’s victory, including its numerous triumphant retaliatory strikes against American interests across the region as well as the Islamic Republic’s successful closure of the Strait of Hormuz and its victory in the face of American cognitive and cultural warfare.

“Contrary to expectations, most major news agencies published the IRG’s letter to the American people, and many American newspapers published the letter under positive headlines,” Naqdi noted.

He cited the US’s experience in Afghanistan as an example of the contrast between military expenditure and outcome.

“The United States spent $3 trillion in Afghanistan, and now its flag is under the feet of the Afghan people,” he remarked.

The advisor also referred to the current deployment manner of US naval forces as a result of Iran’s decisive retaliation.

“There are now two aircraft carriers wandering in the Indian Ocean, and for seven months, not a single US Navy frigate, not even a small boat, has been able to dock at the US Fifth Fleet’s naval base [in Bahrain]. All of their vessels are fleeing,” he said.