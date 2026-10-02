Iran Debunks US Claim of Ordering Araghchi to Leave NY: Baseless News

By Staff, Agencies

Tehran has rejected as “baseless and worthless news" an American media report that claimed US Secretary of State Marco Rubio ordered the Iranian delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to the UN General Assembly to leave New York earlier than they had planned.

In an X post on Thursday, the Iranian Mission to the UN in New York dismissed the Axios report that alleged Rubio had determined Araghchi and his team had “overstayed their welcome” and told them on Monday to leave New York immediately after little progress in meetings between the Iranians and Qatari mediators.

The mission emphasized that the Iranian delegation was already scheduled to leave Monday, and that Washington was notified of the schedule.

“The Iranian delegation left New York on Monday evening, in accordance with the schedule that had also been communicated to the US Department of State in advance on September 17,” it said.

“Having achieved nothing, the State Department has resorted to propagating baseless and worthless news.”

Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the 81st session of the UN General Assembly on September 23, and left New York the following day.

However, Araghchi remained in the US city, where he spoke with the media, had extensive discussions with members of the think tank community, and held numerous meetings with officials from various countries and UN officials.

The top diplomat also held talks with mediators trying to get Tehran-Washington talks back on track as the illegal US-“Israeli” war on Iran enters its eighth month amid the United States’ acts of mischief in the region and its rejection of diplomacy.