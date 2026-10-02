US Ends 23 Years of Military Occupation to Iraq: Resistance Announces US Defeat

By Staff, Agencies

The US military completed its withdrawal from Iraq on September 30, with the last troops leaving a base in Erbil under an agreement between Baghdad and Washington to end the US-led military occupation.

Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, who presided over the handover ceremony, described the withdrawal as the beginning of “a new phase” defined by Iraq’s sovereignty, stronger state institutions and “balanced partnerships with its friends.”

Iraqi National Security Adviser Qasim Al-Araji described the end of the US-led coalition mission as “an important milestone,” saying it would “solidify sovereignty” and serve Iraq’s national interests and the aspirations of its people.

He also credited Iraqi armed forces and resistance groups and the sacrifices of Iraqi people with defeating the Daesh terrorist group.

A Pentagon official said that while the US is ending official military operations, it will maintain regional capabilities such as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance that can be utilized in the Arab country.

The US invaded Iraq in March 2003 to overthrow Saddam Hussein’ regime, which the US falsely accused of possessing weapons of mass destruction.

The collation of the US and its allies withdrew their troops in December 2011, but returned in 2014 after Daesh took large swathes of land in the country.

The final withdrawal came after US forces had already left most bases in Iraq, with a smaller contingent remaining at the Erbil facility.

Meanwhile, Abu Hussein Al-Hamidawi, Secretary General of Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah, said Wednesday that the Resistance defeated the American occupation and is therefore entitled to impose conditions, as Baghdad presses armed factions to bring their weapons under state control.

“The Resistance defeated the American occupation, and the victor is the one who imposes his terms on the enemy,” Al-Hamidawi said, in the context of a meeting with the Iraqi prime minister.

He praised the relationship between the Islamic Resistance and official state institutions in Iraq, calling it “a good thing” with “no need to be sensitive about it.”

Al-Hamidawi’s remarks followed a meeting with Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, part of consultations Al-Zaidi has held on the weapons of Iraq’s Resistance factions.

Similarly, Iraqi resistance movement Asa’ib Ahl Al-Haq welcomed the end of the US military presence and said Iraq now needs to strengthen its own defense capabilities, particularly by obtaining advanced air-defense systems.

The movement said advanced air defenses are necessary to protect Iraq and called for the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Iraqi territory

The movement emphasized the need to strengthen national unity, as well as country’s military and security capabilities.

Iraq has also been pursuing new air-defense systems, with military spokesman Sabah Al-Numan saying earlier this month that contracts had been finalized with suppliers from South Korea and Turkey.