“Israel” Murdered 263 Journalists in Gaza in 3 Years

By Staff, Agencies

The number of journalists martyred by “Israel” since the start of its genocidal war on the Gaza Strip has reached 263, after the martyrdom of journalist Mohammad Abdul Aziz Al-Najjar on Wednesday.

In a press statement, Gaza’s Government Media Office said Al-Najjar was a journalist and presenter at Holy Quran Radio, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs.

The office condemned “Israel’s” systematic targeting and killing of Palestinian journalists.

It further called on the International Federation of Journalists, the Federation of Arab Journalists, and press organizations worldwide to condemn the killing of journalists and media workers in Gaza.

It held “Israel” and the countries taking part in the genocide fully responsible for these crimes.

The office urged the international community, international organizations and journalism and media bodies worldwide to condemn “Israel’s” ongoing crimes, act to stop them, take legal action before international courts and hold those responsible to account.

It additionally called on them to “exert serious and effective pressure to stop the genocide, protect journalists and media workers in the Gaza Strip, and end their killing and assassination.”

Gaza’s Government Media Office warned Tuesday that hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians face deadly conditions as winter approaches.

It noted that “Israeli” attacks have martyred 1421 Palestinians since the so-called “ceasefire” took effect on October 10, 2025, and it recorded 5147 “Israeli” violations of the agreement

The office described humanitarian conditions in Gaza as “dangerous and catastrophic,” rejecting “Israeli” claims that enough supplies have entered the Strip as “misleading”.

According to the office, “Israel” has allowed 72,826 aid and reconstruction trucks into Gaza out of 210600 expected under the agreement, about 35% of the total. It added that restrictions on shelter materials and equipment are limiting winter preparations.