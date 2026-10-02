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Mohammad Jaafar Qasir: A Brief Biography of Haji Majed
folder_openLebanon access_timeone day ago
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Infographic by Abir Qanso
From his early involvement with the Resistance to his successive military, logistical, economic and diplomatic responsibilities, Mohammad Jaafar Qasir, known as Haji Majed, played a significant role across decades of Resistance activity.
This infographic traces key milestones in his life, career and martyrdom.
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