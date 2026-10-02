Leader Hails Prayer as a Lasting Support in Confronting Worldly Devils

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Ayatollah Sayyed Mojtaba Khamenei described prayer as a lasting source of strength in confronting “the worldly devils.”

His Eminence further stressed its wider role in strengthening society and supporting people in times of struggle.

In a Thursday message to a local conference focusing on Islamic prayer, Ayatollah Khamenei wrote on the importance of establishing prayer and holding the annual conference, noting that the practice was among the essential responsibilities of an Islamic society.

“Prayer is one of the most beautiful great blessings of Almighty God, the highest institution, symbol and pillar of religion, and the connecting thread through which each of us establishes a close and direct relationship with the infinite and everlasting divine source,” he said.

The Leader described prayer as an “elixir of prosperity and salvation” and a pillar of a wholesome life.

“This elixir of prosperity and salvation and pillar of a wholesome life is both a firm, continuous support and an inexhaustible reserve for human beings in the struggle against the carnal self and worldly devils” His Eminence added.

He mentioned that prayer also provides a source of hope and tranquility.

“It is also a flowing spring of love, hope, kindness and peace,” Ayatollah Khamenei said, adding that divine blessings and abundance in sustenance are attained and increased through establishing prayer and seeking forgiveness.

In parallel, His Eminence stressed that prayer should not be viewed merely as an individual obligation. Citing the Quranic teachings, he said establishing prayer was also a defining feature of righteous governance.

He linked the teaching to the struggle faced by Iran today, saying the placement of the verse after the Quranic promise of divine support for God’s followers and their struggle demonstrated the role of prayer in perseverance and victory.

“The establishment of prayer, as a stronghold of the remembrance of God, hope and trust in Him, has a special role in jihad, victory and triumph in the fields of struggle, particularly the field of struggle that the Iranian nation faces today,” he said.

Ayatollah Khamenei said the Iranian people were now more than ever addressed by the repeated divine command to “establish prayer.”

He also called on families, educators, religious institutions, universities, cultural organizations and public figures to assume greater responsibility for promoting prayer, particularly among young people.

The Leader underscored that making prayer widespread and institutionalized, followed by a collective effort to perform it properly, were key to advancing an Islamic society.

He also pointed to the importance of mosques and congregational prayers, saying these were necessary steps toward increasing participation and improving the quality of communal worship.