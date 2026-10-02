Translated by Al-Ahed News

In a lengthy statement marking the history of the Iraqi Resistance’s confrontation with US occupation and its position on ongoing negotiations over the future of foreign military forces in Iraq, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq said that its weapons will remain in the hands of its fighters until Iraq’s full sovereignty is secured.

It stressed that its doors remain open to any dialogue that guarantees Iraq’s sovereignty, dignity and freedom from US domination.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

{Our Word has already gone forth to Our servants, the messengers, that they would surely be helped, and that Our forces will certainly prevail.}

When the US occupation forces tightened their grip on Iraqi soil in 2003, occupying the country and killing its people, the free had no choice but to confront those who had come to replace Baathist tyranny. The explosives of the Islamic Resistance tore through the occupiers’ vehicles, reducing them to wreckage, while its missiles rained down on their bases, turning them into rubble throughout the occupation of our beloved Iraq. The defeated army had no choice but to withdraw in 2011 under the pretext of a security agreement with the Iraqi government at the time. In doing so, the Iraqis recorded their first victory over the most powerful armies in the world: the United States military, backed by nearly 30 armies from its allies.

No sooner had the US enemy absorbed the shock of its defeat in Iraq than it began reinforcing its malicious schemes and implementing them in Syria, after mobilizing Saudi-backed takfiri mercenaries in an attempt to dismantle and weaken the Resistance and steadfastness camp in the region. The men of the Islamic Resistance had no choice but to rise up to establish security and stability and expel the takfiris from the land of Sayyida Zaynab [AS].

As signs of the defeat of the takfiri forces backed by Saudi money began to emerge, evil America sought to move the battle to Iraqi soil in a malicious attempt to exploit the involvement of the Iraqi Resistance fighters in Syria. Criminal gangs advanced into Iraqi cities, violating their sanctity, taking their women captive and killing their children. The Iraqi Resistance fighters had no choice but to confront the takfiri advance, which had come dangerously close to overrunning Baghdad.

After the collapse of Iraq’s security and military apparatus in the western provinces and the threat of the capital falling, the government headed by Mr. Nouri Al-Maliki asked the Iraqi Resistance to confront the danger that had descended upon Iraq. Its fighters stepped forward to close the gaps, establish defensive positions, halt the enemy’s advance and even pursue it.

Following the issuance of the blessed religious fatwa [edict], one of the Resistance factions’ roles was to give effect to the edict by absorbing and training the majority of the volunteers in various types of weaponry and deploying them to the battlefields in the battles to liberate the Iraqi cities that had been overrun, as well as to hold the ground after their liberation.

Amid the battles against the takfiris, and as their defeat began to appear on the horizon, the US enemy once again intervened in the Iraqi scene under the pretext of providing air support against the takfiri gangs, which had originally been backed by the United States. The Americans once again managed to restore their military presence, but this time they understood the need to overcome the threat posed by the Iraqi Resistance by establishing new rules of engagement.

The occupation established its bases inside the country in the belief that this would prevent the Resistance’s missiles or explosives from reaching its forces. Yet the Resistance stood ready for them. It succeeded in developing its missiles and drones in a way that enabled it to threaten the presence of US forces and strike their bases. Thus began successive rounds of confrontation in accordance with the new rules of engagement during the second phase of the US occupation.

Amid these developments and the targeting of the occupation’s presence throughout the period following the defeat of “ISIS”, particularly in operations supporting the people of Palestine and Islamic Iran, US occupation aircraft targeted the positions of the Popular Mobilization Forces in Al-Qaim and throughout areas near the Iraqi-Syrian border, as well as their official bases on the outskirts of Iraqi cities. They also assassinated commanders in their civilian surroundings, foremost among them the great Hajj Qassem Soleimani and Hajj Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. The campaign of assassinations of commanders continued, including Hajj Commander Abu Taqwa Al-Saeedi and Hajj Commander Abu Baqir Al-Saadi, and most recently the assassination of the great commander Hajj Abu Hassan Al-Furaiji. Hundreds of martyrs and wounded fell as a result of US attacks on Iraqi soil.

The Islamic Resistance, through its four factions, had no choice but to resist the occupation with every available means of weaponry throughout these nine years. Across successive changes in the Iraqi government leadership, the Resistance continued to inflict pain on the occupation through its strikes. Once again, the occupation had miscalculated the Resistance’s ability to reach its forces and bases. Its only option was ultimately to submit to the will of the resistance fighters and leave the land of the holy sites humiliated and broken, despite its attempts to conceal its defeat by framing its withdrawal through agreements and other falsehoods.

The Iraqi Resistance, represented by its four factions and a group of steadfast fighters, was the force that took up arms against the occupiers, placing their lives in their hands and bearing the burden of defeating the US occupation in sacrifice for faith and homeland, thereby laying the foundation for strengthening Iraqi sovereignty.

In conclusion, we say:

For more than 40 days, the Islamic Resistance, through the four-party committee formed by the Coordination Framework in agreement with the Iraqi government, has been engaged in negotiations to discuss regulating the Resistance’s weapons in exchange for achieving Iraq’s full and comprehensive sovereignty. This sovereignty is represented by the withdrawal of US and NATO forces and all forms of foreign military presence from Iraq, on land, in the air, and at sea.

At the same time, the Islamic Resistance would retain its right to respond directly to any US or “Israeli” violation or breach of Iraq’s sovereignty. However, we have received no response from the Iraqi government to this day, despite the agreement document having been formally signed by the four-party committee mandated by the Coordination Framework, as well as by the Resistance factions represented by the four factions.

Accordingly, the Islamic Resistance declares that it is not bound by any timetable or agreement announced, or to be announced, by any government or political party.

The Resistance’s weapons will remain a trust in the hands of our fighters. As they always have, their sights will remain set on any enemy that targets Iraq and its people. At the same time, our doors will remain open to any dialogue that guarantees Iraq’s sovereignty and dignity and its liberation from the hegemony of evil, criminal and tyrannical America.

Long live Iraq, free, proud and master of its own destiny.

Peace, mercy and blessings of God be upon you.

The Islamic Resistance in Iraq

September 30, 202