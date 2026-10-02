Translated by Al-Ahed News

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] hailed the expulsion of US forces from Iraq as a historic victory for the Iraqi people and the Resistance front, saying the development reflects the Iraqi people’s determination to preserve their independence and marks a first step toward avenging the blood of the country’s martyrs.

The Public Relations Department of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG] issued the following statement:

In the Name of God, the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful

{Our Word has already gone forth to Our servants, the messengers, that they would surely be helped.}

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards [IRG], while commemorating the honored martyrs of the Islamic Resistance front in Iraq and the West Asian region, particularly the late Lieutenant General Hajj Qassem Soleimani and martyr Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, as well as all the faithful fighters who attained martyrdom during two decades of confrontation with the US aggressors, congratulates the proud Iraqi people, the united Islamic Resistance front and the revolutionary fighters of the Muslim world on this historic victory.

The expulsion of the United States from Iraq was the result of the Iraqi people’s steadfast commitment to their independence. Through their historic resistance, the Iraqi people proved that national will is the strongest weapon against the ambitions of hegemonic powers. The triumph of Iraq’s anti-hegemonic Resistance over US occupation is a golden page in the history of the region’s freedom-seeking peoples.

The expulsion of the US occupiers was, in reality, the imposition of the steadfast will of heroic Iraq upon the terrorist and war-mongering US regime and the reckless rulers of the White House. The United States, which has always spoken the language of force, has now been forced to withdraw from a land it occupied for two decades.

America left, not through negotiations, nor as a favor, but through the determination of a people that stood firm, the blood of fighters who gave their lives and the will of a Resistance that was never broken. Today, proud and free Iraq stands upon the ruins of two decades of occupation, witnessing the dawn of independence.

Undoubtedly, this blessed and historic development is the first step toward avenging the blood of Iraq’s martyrs, particularly Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis. By God’s grace, retribution for the blood of these dear ones will be completed with the full expulsion of the United States from the region.

The United States must leave the region and leave the management of security to the peoples themselves. Two decades of occupation have shown that the US presence not only failed to bring security, but itself became a source of insecurity, terrorism and instability in West Asia. After 20 years of military intervention, the United States was expelled amid the height of Iraqi public resentment and hostility, with approximately 5,000 deaths according to its own figures, though not the actual number and $4 trillion in costs. These figures speak to the scale of America’s heavy and disgraceful defeat.

The withdrawal of US forces from Iraq is a major and historically significant development and a great achievement for the Axis of Resistance. There is no doubt that the proud Iraqi people, by continuing this sacred movement, will also bring an end to US interference in their country’s economy and oil sector and, through national unity and determination, build a brighter future for themselves. America has never been, and never will be, a reliable support. The facts on the ground make clear that America is leaving, and that it is the peoples themselves who must build their countries.

It can be stated with certainty that the expulsion of the United States from Iraq heralds its expulsion from West Asia and the broader geography of the Islamic Ummah. This great victory is the product of Iraq’s national will, the sacrifices of Resistance forces, popular support and the effective actions of the Iraqi government.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards concludes by stressing the need for the government, people and Resistance forces of heroic Iraq to remain vigilant and alert against potential plots and provocations designed by the United States and its enemies to once again create insecurity and instability in this sacred land. As the children of the Iranian nation, we firmly declare that we will continue to stand alongside the peoples of the region who seek justice and resist oppression, working to rid West Asia of the remaining remnants of the US aggressors as well as the child-killing and racist Zionist regime. We will not rest until the complete liberation of Holy Al-Quds.

{And never will Allah grant to the disbelievers a way (to triumph) over the believers.}