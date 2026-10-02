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Poll Finds Most Americans Concerned About AI’s Potential Threat to Humanity

Poll Finds Most Americans Concerned About AI’s Potential Threat to Humanity
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By Staff, Agencies

A recent Quinnipiac University poll found that nearly three-quarters of Americans are concerned that future artificial intelligence [AI] systems could pose a threat to human survival.

According to the survey, 73% of US adults expressed concern, including 38% who said they were “very concerned” and 35% who were “somewhat concerned.” Meanwhile, 25% said they were not concerned about the potential threat.

The poll also found strong public support for greater AI regulation. About 86% of respondents favored requiring AI companies to meet independent safety standards, even if those requirements slow the pace of AI development.

Trust in AI industry leaders was also limited, with 74% of respondents saying they have little or no trust in executives at AI companies. Additionally, 53% said they believe AI will ultimately do more harm than good in their everyday lives.

The Quinnipiac University survey included 1,202 US adults nationwide and was conducted from September 24 to 27. The poll has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

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