Translated by Al-Ahed News, Hezbollah Media Relations

Hezbollah issued a statement congratulating Iraq and its people on the withdrawal of US forces from Iraq.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah congratulates Iraq, its religious authority, government, and people, on this great historic achievement and blessed victory following the withdrawal of US forces from its territory, defeated and humbled, after all their ambitions were thwarted and they failed to achieve their stated objectives in the face of the will of the free Iraqi people.

This comes more than two decades after the invasion and occupation, and the terrorism, domination, oppression, and persecution inflicted on the Iraqi people, the sowing of discord among its people, and the plundering of the country's resources, leaving behind tragedies, destruction, and suffering.

This achievement would not have been possible without the steadfastness of the proud Iraqi people, their brave Resistance, their free and resolute will, and their firm determination to confront and expel the occupation from their land, as well as the immense sacrifices they made, including thousands of martyrs and wounded.

It is further confirmation that no matter how long it takes, how great the sacrifices, or how powerful, arrogant, dominant, and brutal the occupier may be, and no matter how many tools of force and repression it possesses, it will not be able to subjugate free peoples or break their will. Its fate will be decline, defeat, and downfall in the face of these peoples' awareness, steadfastness, Resistance, cohesion, and adherence to their right to freedom, sovereignty, and independence.

As we congratulate Iraq on this historic event, we wish it continued dignity, prosperity, and advancement, and wish its people, leaders, and religious authorities lasting peace and success. We salute the fighters, martyrs, and wounded, as well as all free people whose sacrifices and blood paved the way for the beginning of the end of the US military presence in our region.

Hezbollah Media Relations

Thursday, October 1, 2026