German Fuel Discount Offers Limited Relief as Energy Costs Soar

By Staff, Agencies

German motorists began paying less at the pump on Thursday as a government fuel discount took effect, offering limited relief from soaring energy costs amid disruptions to fuel supplies linked to the US war on Iran.

Petrol prices fell by around 14 cents per liter on average to €2.06, while diesel dropped by 15 cents to €2.20, according to Germany's automobile association ADAC. The petrol price is equivalent to $8.85 per US gallon.

The reductions come as Europe's largest economy grapples with the effects of the energy shock, with disruptions to fuel supplies from the region pushing prices higher. Some motorists, however, said the savings remained insufficient.

"It's just a drop in the ocean," Andrea Hoecker, a 33-year-old public relations worker, told AFP at a petrol station in Frankfurt. She said the measure could help in the short term but would not solve the problem in the long run.

Lorena Konle, a teacher, similarly described fuel prices as "unsatisfactory," saying the reduction "doesn't really make a difference" given current costs.

The government subsidy is officially set at 17 cents per liter, although the amount reflected at fuel stations can vary depending on oil prices and exchange rates. Motoring organizations have therefore raised concerns over whether the full value of the subsidy will reach consumers.

During an earlier fuel subsidy program in May and June, energy companies retained around €200 million of the €1.6 billion provided by the government, according to Germany's Monopolies Commission. The Auto Club Europa urged the government to ensure the new discount reaches motorists in full.

The controversy comes as petrol and diesel prices remain elevated despite their recent decline. The government measure is intended to cushion consumers from the energy shock, but its impact will depend on fuel prices, exchange rates and how much of the subsidy is passed through to drivers.

The US war on Iran continues to disrupt energy supplies and place additional pressure on fuel markets, particularly in economies dependent on imported energy.