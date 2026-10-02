Iran Calls for SCO Body to Counter State Terrorism

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has called on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to establish a body dedicated to combating state terrorism, citing the US war on Iran and "Israeli" attacks on civilians.

Iranian Prosecutor General Mohammad Movahedi-Azad made the proposal Thursday at the 24th meeting of SCO prosecutors general in Kazan, Russia.

He called for a dedicated committee within the framework of the meeting to coordinate member states’ efforts against crime and state terrorism, Press TV reported.

“Those who spill the blood of children in schools can never claim to protect the rights of children and minors,” Movahedi-Azad told the gathering.

He said some major powers claim to uphold human rights and protect children while committing what he described as unprecedented crimes against civilians.

The Iranian official cited US-"Israeli" attacks on Iran, including the killing of children at a school in Minab.

He also referred to attacks on residential areas, cultural and educational sites, hospitals, medical and emergency centers, and nuclear facilities operating under International Atomic Energy Agency supervision.

Movahedi-Azad said such attacks violate international obligations and amount to war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

He also urged countries cooperating with the United States and "Israel" to reconsider their positions.

“They should get out of America and Israel’s ‘bottomless pit’ and, relying on their own peoples, understand that their future will be shaped alongside the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he said.

Addressing cyberspace, Movahedi-Azad said the digital sphere has become a battlefield used to undermine national identity, morality and the family.

He also pointed to cyberattacks targeting peaceful nuclear and civilian infrastructure, as well as psychological operations intended to spread fear and hopelessness, particularly among young people.