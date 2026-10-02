Source: Netanyahu Planned False-Flag Aircraft Incident to Draw Trump into Conflict with Iran

By Staff, Agencies

A well-informed regional source familiar with the matter has alleged that “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to use a false-flag aircraft incident to draw US President Donald Trump into a renewed confrontation with Iran.

Speaking to Press TV, the source said that the alleged operation involved an Emirati aircraft traveling from the UAE toward the occupied territories before reportedly landing in Saudi Arabia. According to the source, the incident took place on Wednesday, three days after Netanyahu visited the United Arab Emirates accompanied by senior military and intelligence officials.

The source said that the plan was discussed and finalized during Netanyahu’s visit. According to the account, the UAE was expected to participate in regional projects involving the “Israeli” entity, while officials from several Arab countries allegedly held discussions aimed at developing a false-flag operation that could subsequently be attributed to Iran.

The source claimed that the ultimate objective was to create circumstances that would pressure Trump into another military confrontation with the Islamic Republic.

According to the source, Netanyahu is deeply concerned about his political future and believes that holding Knesset elections under current circumstances could prevent his coalition from securing the majority required to form a government.

The source further said that Netanyahu fears losing the premiership and subsequently facing legal consequences. It claimed that he is seeking to use his relationship with Trump and his influence in Washington to encourage another large-scale confrontation with Iran.

The source also accused Netanyahu of attempting to use what it described as “America’s weapons, economy and declining credibility” to address his own political difficulties.

Meanwhile, the source said Iranian authorities were closely monitoring what it described as hostile activities by the United States and the “Israeli” entity. It said that Iran had prepared for the possibility of another hostile incident being carried out under the pretext of the alleged aircraft operation.

The source warned that any hostile action against Iran could result in what it described as “harsh and devastating blows” against the “Israeli” entity and the United States.

The allegations came days after Netanyahu traveled to the UAE for closed-door discussions with Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Iranian officials had already expressed concern over Netanyahu’s regional visit. On Wednesday, Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, criticized the UAE’s decision to host Netanyahu.

In an Arabic-language message, Rezaei argued that hosting US military bases had not provided the UAE with security and warned that hosting what he called the “Butcher of Gaza” would likewise have negative consequences.

He urged Abu Dhabi to “learn from the last war” and refrain from what he described as actions that could contribute to renewed conflict. Rezaei also criticized Emirati claims concerning Iran’s sovereignty over Abu Musa, Greater Tunb and Lesser Tunb.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry had similarly condemned Netanyahu’s presence in the region before the reported aircraft incident. The ministry described his visit as a “provocative presence” and warned of what it characterized as “extremely dangerous consequences” at a time when West Asia was experiencing heightened tensions.

The ministry cited the “Israeli” entity’s military actions against Iran, as well as its continuing conflict with Palestinians and operations in Lebanon, while warning that the presence of the “Israeli” prime minister could further threaten regional peace and collective security.

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned Gulf states against cooperating with the “Israeli” entity in activities directed against the Islamic Republic, particularly allowing their territory to be used for operations that Tehran considers hostile.