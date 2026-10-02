Iran Summons UK Amb. Over Claims Linking Tehran to Alleged Fairford Airbase Incident

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has summoned Britain’s ambassador in Tehran to protest what it described as “baseless” allegations linking the Islamic Republic to an alleged incident near a British airbase and to demand that London answer for its involvement in military aggression against Iran.

Hugo Shorter, Britain’s ambassador to Tehran, was summoned on Thursday by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Majid Takht-Ravanchi following accusations made by British Prime Minister Andy Burnham, according to Iran’s Foreign Ministry.

“The recent propaganda campaign by the British government, which has made baseless accusations under the pretext of an alleged sabotage attempt at Fairford airbase, cannot in any way overshadow Britain’s complicity in the military aggression against the Iranian people,” Takht-Ravanchi said.

During the meeting, the Iranian official stressed Britain’s international responsibility for unlawful actions against Iran, particularly the provision of military bases and facilities under British jurisdiction for what Tehran considers preparations for and implementation of US-“Israeli” military operations against Iran.

Takht-Ravanchi said the British government must be held accountable for its alleged participation in what he called the “crime of aggression” and war crimes committed by the United States and the “Israeli” entity.

He rejected British officials’ allegations linking Iran to the reported incident as “baseless and contemptible,” while calling for an official explanation from London and a correction of what Tehran considers Britain’s inappropriate approach toward Iran, IRNA reported.

The British ambassador said he would convey Iran’s protest to the government in London.

The diplomatic dispute follows an alleged incident Sunday near RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, where police reportedly received information concerning three suspicious vehicles near the airbase.

Five British nationals were reportedly arrested on suspicion of offenses under the Explosives Act. They were later released on bail and remain under investigation.

“Iraeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu subsequently told Fox News that “Israel” had provided Britain with intelligence warning of what he described as an “Iranian-sponsored attack” before the incident at Fairford.

“We gave the Brits the intel that there was going to be an attack, and it’s an Iranian-sponsored attack, and pretty much the next day they slapped sanctions on us,” Netanyahu said.

Burnham echoed the allegation on Wednesday, saying there were indications of Iranian involvement in the incident, although he did not publicly provide evidence supporting the claim.

When asked about the basis for connecting Iran to the incident, Burnham said he could not disclose details.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi rejected the British government’s allegations, pointing to the release of the individuals who had been arrested.

“The fact that you released the people whom, according to you, were terrorists and working for foreign governments makes everything clear. You are looking for the culprit in the wrong place,” Araghchi said.

The report also highlights “Israel’s” history of covert operations and incidents that Iranian officials say have been used to implicate Tehran. Against this backdrop, the reported intelligence supplied by “Israel” has raised questions in Iran over whether the Fairford incident could have been used to influence British policy toward the Islamic Republic.

The dispute comes amid broader tensions surrounding RAF Fairford. Under the previous British government, the base was used by the United States for military operations in the region. Britain also authorized Washington in March to use the facility for specific operations against Iranian missiles.

US bombers and other military aircraft have subsequently been observed operating from the base, which has been described as the only facility on mainland Britain used by the United States for that purpose.