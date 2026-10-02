Iran Urges Iraq to Restore Flights, Reject US Sanctions Pressure

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has called on Iraq to lift restrictions on air travel between the two countries, urging Baghdad to resist what Tehran describes as US “economic terrorism” and restore normal flights in the interests of both nations.

In a statement Thursday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry called on Iraq to take measures to counter US efforts to disrupt economic ties and to return Iranian and Iraqi airline operations to normal.

The appeal follows new US sanctions targeting Iran’s aviation sector. On September 8, the US Treasury announced sanctions against 36 entities connected to Iran’s aviation industry, including commercial airlines. Washington subsequently warned that foreign airports, fuel providers and other companies serving Iranian carriers could face secondary sanctions.

Iraq responded by suspending flights to and from Iran while seeking exemptions for passengers traveling for religious pilgrimage, medical treatment and education.

Iran condemned the US measures as “illegal and inhumane,” arguing that Washington was using extraterritorial sanctions to disrupt Iran’s commercial and transportation links with other countries. Tehran also warned that the measures could damage relations between neighboring states.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry emphasized the longstanding religious, cultural, economic and social ties between Iran and Iraq, noting that millions of people travel between the two countries each year for pilgrimage, business, tourism, education and medical care.

Tehran said the flight restrictions had created significant difficulties for passengers, pilgrims, patients, students and businesspeople and argued that transportation between the two countries should be managed according to their shared interests and close bilateral relations.

Iraq’s suspension of flights has also triggered protests inside the country. Hundreds of people gathered outside Najaf International Airport earlier this week, calling for the restoration of commercial air services between Iraq and Iran.

Meanwhile, Iraqi Airways is preparing to resume flights to Iran in October after Iraq’s Transport Ministry obtained a special exemption from the US Treasury. The waiver is valid for one month, although the number of permitted flights has not yet been determined.

Flights are initially expected to operate from the holy city of Najaf once the necessary regulatory and technical procedures are completed.