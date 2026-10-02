Saudi Arabia Denies Suicide Bomber Reports at Mecca’s Grand Mosque

By Staff, Agencies

Saudi authorities have denied reports that a suicide bomber was apprehended at the Grand Mosque in Mecca, saying a man was arrested for harassing people and causing fear and panic among visitors.

In a statement posted Friday on X, Saudi security authorities said the individual was detained in the holy capital after allegedly disturbing passersby and creating panic. Authorities said he was dealt with immediately and dismissed reports circulating about the incident as false.

No further details about the man or the circumstances of his arrest were provided.

Earlier claims circulating on social media alleged that a suspected suicide bomber wearing an explosive vest had approached the Kaaba before being stopped by security personnel.

The Kaaba, located at the center of the Grand Mosque, is Islam’s holiest site and attracts millions of Muslim worshippers each year.