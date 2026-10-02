Putin Praises Iran’s “Courage and Resilience,” Calls Larijani Killing a Major Mistake

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin has praised what he described as the Iranian people’s “courage, heroism and resilience” in the face of US and “Israeli” military actions, saying the world is closely watching Iran’s response.

Speaking Thursday at the 23rd annual meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Putin said the international community was “amazed” by the Iranian nation’s ability to withstand pressure. He also highlighted what he described as a strong pool of experienced figures within Iran’s government, armed forces and Islamic Revolution Guards [IRG].

Putin also described the killing of Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, as a serious mistake. He said he had known Larijani personally and regarded him as someone capable of pursuing compromises and constructive negotiations.

According to Putin, Larijani had previously traveled to Russia for discussions over Iran’s enriched uranium and had supported proposals aimed at resolving the dispute through negotiations.

The Russian president said Moscow had previously proposed transferring Iran’s enriched uranium to Russia, an arrangement he said had initially been accepted by Washington and the “Israeli” regime. Putin added that Russia remains prepared to facilitate a similar arrangement.

He said Larijani had later proposed establishing a joint Russian-Iranian enterprise inside Iran to dilute the material, describing the proposal as another potential path toward a negotiated settlement.

Putin said Moscow’s offer remains available and expressed hope that the Strait of Hormuz would reopen and that sanctions against Iran would eventually be lifted.

He argued that restoring normal conditions would remove the basis for restrictions on maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz and Bab Al-Mandeb, adding that Russia supports such a development.

Russia and Iran have strengthened their strategic relationship in recent years amid extensive Western sanctions and growing tensions with the United States. The two countries signed a 20-year comprehensive strategic partnership agreement last year, while Moscow continues its involvement in the expansion of Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant.

Russian officials have repeatedly condemned US and “Israeli” military actions against Iran and have expressed readiness to support diplomatic efforts aimed at resolving the conflict while respecting Iran’s sovereignty.